TAB Bank CIO Tami Fisher Honored with Utah Business Executive Excellence Award

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Fisher, Chief Information Officer at TAB Bank , was named a winner of the Utah Business Executive Excellence Awards for her leadership in driving the bank’s digital transformation and aligning IT strategy with business objectives.

The Executive Excellence Awards is an annual event celebrating the highest achievements in Utah’s business community. This event highlights members of executive teams for their strategic vision, resilient leadership and profound influence on improving the business landscape and quality of life in the state of Utah.

Fisher developed and initiated a clear roadmap for the bank’s digital transformation, focusing on operational efficiency, optimizing internal expertise and accelerating innovation to enhance the customer experience. She has prioritized the transition to more modular and flexible services, allowing for faster technology integration and greater adaptability to stay ahead of industry trends and exceed customer expectations.

“Tami is emblematic of TAB’s vision to build value in all we do through her work at TAB and with her community involvement,” said Austin Strong, CEO of TAB Bank. “Her expertise in leading organizational change and transforming technological infrastructure has made her an effective leader and an indispensable asset. Tami has helped put TAB on a positive technological trajectory to deliver for our clients.”

Unlike many in the industry, Fisher does not come from a traditional tech background. Her deep knowledge of banking operations and technology management enables her to bridge business and IT—ensuring that tech decisions directly support customer needs and business growth.

Fisher has partnered with like-minded senior leaders to organize the “Women and Allies at TAB” affinity group, a forum for women at the bank to share experiences, build skills and promote professional growth. She is dedicated to creating an inclusive, supportive environment where employees at all levels can thrive. In addition, she mentors women across the industry through the Silicon Slopes Women in Leadership program, which supports professionals at all stages of their careers.

Fisher will be featured in the July 2025 issue of Utah Business and honored at an awards luncheon on June 26, 2025, at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.

