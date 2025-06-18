Edustaff Announces Partnership with Provo City School District (UT)

Supporting Substitute Staffing Across 23 Schools Serving ~14,000 Students

PROVO, Utah, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in K–12 substitute staffing, is proud to announce a new partnership with Provo City School District to provide substitute teachers and classified support staff across all 23 district schools, which collectively enroll approximately 14,000 students .

Key Partnership Elements:

Edustaff will support the district with:

Recruitment and Onboarding of certified substitute teachers and classified substitutes

of certified substitute teachers and classified substitutes Mandatory Training and Professional Development tailored to district expectations

tailored to district expectations Efficient Scheduling and Rapid Deployment for consistent classroom coverage

for consistent classroom coverage Compliance, Credentialing, and Payroll Management, including background checks





“Provo City School District stands out for its dedication to educational excellence and innovation,” added Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “Our Three Diamond Advantage - Team, Price, and Delivery - will support the district's educators with reliable substitute coverage, ensuring learning proceeds seamlessly, even in the event of staff absences.”

About Edustaff

Edustaff is America’s #1 choice for K–12 substitute staffing, partnering with over 620 school districts and employing more than 83,000 substitutes. Known for fast onboarding, high retention, and exceptional district satisfaction, Edustaff manages all aspects of substitute staffing - from recruiting and training to scheduling, payroll, and compliance. Learn more at www.edustaff.org.

Media Contacts

Edustaff

Public Relations

Phone: (877) 974-6338

Email: hello@edustaff.org

Provo City School District

Human Resources Department

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/494d38b1-c17f-451c-8312-d85e7de8100b

