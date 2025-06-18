Rental Living Reinvented: SIGNAL Delivers more than 500 Rental Residences to South Vancouver’s Cambie Corridor

Oxford Properties and Intracorp Homes’ New Multi-Tower Community Models Creative Urban Development in a Transit-Connected Corridor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGNAL, a new multi-tower purpose-built rental development by Oxford Properties and Intracorp Homes, is delivering more than 500 residential rental units to South Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood in the Cambie Corridor.

A model of thoughtful urban planning, SIGNAL introduces two new purpose-built rental towers within immediate proximity (400 meters) of Marine Gateway Skytrain Station. SIGNAL will invigorate the area by welcoming hundreds of new residents and intensify the highly desirable transit-connected neighbourhood. Tours of model suites are now available by appointment with occupancy scheduled for this summer.

“SIGNAL is revitalizing the Marpole neighbourhood by bringing much-needed housing, in the form of modern rental suites and townhomes, and hundreds of new residents to South Vancouver. This multi-tower community builds on existing infrastructure that includes transit and amenities from coffee shops and grocery stores to dental offices and more, all within a five-minute walk to the Marine Gateway SkyTrain station,” said Josh Giancola, Vice President, Asset Management at Oxford Properties. “This approach to urban redevelopment demonstrates how existing city space can be strategically utilized to expand rental options within a well-resourced community.”

Vancouver design firm, Ste. Marie Studio, known for its hospitality and condominium interiors, designed all SIGNAL interior and common area spaces. All suites are air-conditioned and range from studios to three-bedroom units, accommodating individuals and families in the 27-storey and 32-storey towers in addition to ground-level townhomes. The Cambie Corridor, where SIGNAL is located, is a transit hub with the Canada Line SkyTrain station at Marine Gateway offering quick and convenient access to downtown Vancouver (15 minutes), Richmond (15 minutes) and Vancouver International Airport (20 minutes) and rapid bus routes for staff and students at UBC (30 minutes) and Langara College (12 minutes).

"Bringing SIGNAL to life in such a dynamic, transit-connected location has been incredibly rewarding,” said Evan Allegretto, President, British Columbia at Intracorp Homes. “From day one, we envisioned a community where students, families, and working professionals could thrive. We’ve crafted every amenity with care to make life here more fun, more convenient, and truly comfortable for everyone who calls SIGNAL home, and can’t wait to see our first residents move in this summer."

SIGNAL offers over 25,000 sq. ft. of exceptional amenities, including elegant lobby lounges, serene outdoor courtyards, a rooftop terrace, a fully equipped fitness facility, yoga and stretch studio, games room, private dining areas, and pet wash stations. Cyclists have dedicated bike facilities that include storage, wash and repair stations, and access to a shared bike fleet.

To learn more about SIGNAL, visit https://rentsignal.ca/ .

Media Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

(604) 738-2220

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

About Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford") is a leading global real estate investor, developer and manager. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$80 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford's owned portfolio encompasses logistics, office, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences, credit and hotels in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the world's most active developers with 30 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees. For more information on Oxford, visit www.oxfordproperties.com .

About Intracorp:

For 49 years, Intracorp has been dedicated to building extraordinary homes for homeowners, earning a reputation as one of North America's leading real estate developers in the process. Every new home begins with a unique vision, drawing inspiration from the local surroundings. The building material and architectural details are carefully considered. The resulting development is more than just structurally sound, it's a living, breathing community all its own. From intimate townhome communities to iconic gateway towers, the urban built environment has been shaped, in part, by Intracorp with a singular goal — to create extraordinary homes and experiences for our homeowners.

For more information on Intracorp, visit IntracorpHomes.com .

