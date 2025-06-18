HospiceChoice Rx Advances Unique Pharmacy Benefit Administration with RxLogic’s Transparent Claims Processing Solutions for Hospice and Palliative Care Providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SOLON, Ohio, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a premier provider of smart pharmacy claims adjudication solutions, today announces an expansion of its established partnership with HospiceChoice Rx, a modern pharmacy benefit administration exclusively for hospice and palliative care, to deliver pharmacy claims processing technology and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services. HospiceChoice Rx serves a highly specialized market where RxLogic provides solutions to ensure rapid access to medications, enhance local pharmacy relationships and support tight workflow integration.

“We explored several options but chose RxLogic because of their team’s deep expertise, strength of their technology, impressive track record for efficient performance and the patience and willingness to collaborate with our developers.” says Nick Opalich, CEO, HospiceChoice Rx. “RxLogic brings integrity and innovation to the PBM ecosystem, offering streamlined integration with our NaviScript e-prescribing tool and pharmacy partners that allows us to scale operations without compromising clinician efficiency or patient care.”

The NaviScript platform enables clinicians to ePrescribe within minutes, pulling data directly to reduce dual entry and streamline care. RxLogic’s system supports this model by delivering a connected, intuitive adjudication platform designed for hospice needs.

Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic, says, “This partnership exemplifies the power of combining the strengths of two industry innovators to deliver a national solution that allows hospice providers of all sizes to benefit from a fully integrated pharmacy claims process. This is an opportunity to leverage the RxLogic API-friendly architecture and strong reputation for service and innovation with the HospiceChoice Rx approach to modernizing hospice pharmacy benefits. Our collaborative partnership reflects the growing need for transparent, integrated solutions tailored to small and mid-size PBMs.”

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management for pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, hospice and long-term care organizations, commercial, Part D, workers’ comp, medical lines of business as well as veterinary/pet benefit programs. Offering full-service claim adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart adjudication solutions. Visit www.RxLogic.com

About HospiceChoice Rx

HospiceChoice Rx delivers modern pharmacy benefits exclusively for Hospice and Palliative Care organizations. With an increased pressure on Hospice to minimize pharmacy costs and optimize clinicians' time, HospiceChoice Rx developed its proprietary, leading-edge platform, NaviScript, specifically for their needs. NaviScript allows clinicians to ePrescribe medication orders in minutes, lessening their administrative burden and creating more time for patient care. To reduce dual entry, the platform integrates with the Hospice EMR to pull patient demographics.

HospiceChoice Rx supports medication access to patients where they reside with a nationwide pharmacy network of 75,000+ pharmacies. We partner with your organization's preferred pharmacies to maintain those trusted, regional relationships. In addition, HospiceChoice Rx offers superior PharmD clinical consultations to support Hospice providers with therapeutic alternatives and deprescribing guidance without sacrificing patient care. Learn more at www.hospicechoicerx.com.

