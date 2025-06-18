BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Launch of First-Ever User Badge Program

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world’s longest-serving exchanges, celebrates its 14th anniversary by launching its first-ever user badge program. The milestone campaign , running from June 16 to July 1, 2025, introduces the exclusive "14 Years of Momentum" badge. This limited-edition emblem aims to honor community loyalty as the exchange steps into its 15th year of operation in the crypto space.

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency industry, 14 years of operation represent an extraordinary milestone of excellence. BTCC has proven its commitment to security and reliability by weathering market volatility and regulatory changes while consistently maintaining user trust around the world.

The anniversary campaign marks BTCC's first step into community recognition badges, offering users a new way to showcase their loyalty and trading achievements. To earn the anniversary badge, participants must deposit $200 worth of tokens, achieve VIP 2 status, and complete $1 million in cumulative futures trading volume during the event period. Anniversary badge holders will also receive trading rewards totaling $140, plus eligibility for ongoing exclusive benefits, including airdrops, special campaigns, and community recognition.

The campaign also features progressive social tasks that unlock throughout the event period, encouraging users to engage across BTCC's social media channels including X (Twitter), Instagram, and Discord.

"This badge program represents just the beginning of how we plan to recognize and reward our community members," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. "BTCC stands the test of time thanks to our community's support. Now we're launching the badge program to create lasting value for those who've chosen to grow with us, and this is only the start of our journey in building meaningful connections with our trading family."

This anniversary event will kickstart BTCC's comprehensive badge program, with plans to roll out regular campaigns allowing users to collect badges and exchange them for rewards.

Bringing the celebration into the physical world, BTCC is launching an offline campaign featuring BTCC-branded taxis with QR codes roaming the streets of Berlin, Germany and Poznań, Poland. Pedestrians can scan the codes to participate directly in the anniversary campaign, bridging the gap between crypto trading and real-world engagement.

The "14 Years of Momentum" anniversary badge serves as both a celebration of BTCC's milestone and a symbol of the platform's evolution toward enhanced community engagement. As a pioneer that has stood the test of time in crypto's demanding landscape, BTCC continues to evolve while prioritizing the security and trust that have defined its remarkable 14-year journey.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

