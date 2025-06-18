IBN Technologies Ltd. Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security Designation

IBN Technologies Ltd. earns Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security status, showcasing its expertise in delivering advanced, trusted cybersecurity solutions.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies Ltd., a leading cloud and cybersecurity services provider, proudly announces its latest achievement as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.This designation validates IBN’s deep technical expertise and customer success in delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions using Microsoft’s advanced security technologies, including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender,Azure AD, and Intune.With this new recognition, IBN Technologies now holds four prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner designations:Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)Solutions Partner for Modern WorkSolutions Partner for SecurityThis milestone highlights IBN’s ability to provide comprehensive, secure, and scalable digital transformation solutions across cloud infrastructure, application modernization, workplace productivity, and cybersecurity.“Cybersecurity is now the foundation of any digital enterprise. This designation from Microsoft strengthens our ability to offer proactive, 24x7 managed security services to clients globally,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO & Founder of IBN Technologies Ltd. “We’re proud to be trusted by Microsoft and our clients to secure digital environments across sectors.”IBN’s security services include Managed SOC, SIEM & SOAR deployment, VAPT, Zero Trust implementation, cloud security, and compliance consulting, all powered by Microsoft’s enterprise-grade solutions.For organizations looking to strengthen their security posture with a trusted, certified Microsoft partner—IBN Technologies delivers confidence, clarity, and continuous protection.About IBN Technologies Ltd.IBN Technologies Ltd. ( CloudIBN ) is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company and a Microsoft Solutions Partner with over 25 years of expertise in cloud consulting, cybersecurity, and managed services. Headquartered in Pune, India, IBN serves a global client base with a focus on reliability, innovation, and security.Media Contact:XXXXX

