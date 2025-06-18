American Kidney Fund Launches Kidney Cancer Education Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of World Kidney Cancer Day on June 19, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced a new educational campaign on renal (kidney) cancer. With support from Merck, this campaign will provide people with kidney cancer and their families and caregivers easy-to-understand information and support.

Kidney cancer accounts for 4% of all cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). About 80,000 people are diagnosed with some type of kidney cancer annually, and there were more than 675,000 people living with kidney and renal pelvis cancer in 2022, according to NCI.

“AKF is dedicated to helping people facing any type of kidney issue, including the numerous forms of kidney cancer that can damage these vital organs and spread to other organs,” said AKF President and CEO LaVarne A. Burton. “We are grateful to Merck for their support in expanding these resources to help thousands of people living with kidney cancer.”

As part of the campaign, AKF has developed new educational resources including a Talk-to-Your Doctor downloadable guide and an animated explainer video on kidney cancer. New resources are also available in Spanish. Additionally, AKF has enhanced its existing content on clear and non-clear renal cell carcinoma as well as non-renal cell tumors and other kinds of kidney cancer.

The most common type of kidney cancer in adults is renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which is further divided into clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) and non-clear cell renal carcinoma (ncRCC). Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is also known as conventional renal cell carcinoma because it is the most common type of kidney cancer, making up 8 out of 10 cases of adult kidney cancer. Non-clear cell renal carcinoma (nccRCC) is an umbrella term for other kinds of renal cell carcinomas. There are more than 15 types of nccRCC.

While doctors do not know what causes kidney cancer, there are some factors that can increase someone’s risk of developing it. These include smoking, being overweight, having high blood pressure, having a family history of kidney cancer, having certain inherited or genetic diseases, and long-term treatment for kidney failure.

###

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.