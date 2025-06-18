Edustaff Partners with Three Rivers School District (OR)

Enhancing Substitute Staffing Services

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in K-12 substitute staffing and a partner to more than 620 public school districts across the United States, today announces a strategic new collaboration with Three Rivers School District (TRSD) to support delivery of substitute teachers and support staff.

Faced with growing demands for seamless classroom coverage and educator absences, TRSD selected Edustaff to enhance its substitute staffing approach. Through this partnership, Edustaff will manage:

Recruitment and Onboarding of substitutes and classified staff

of substitutes and classified staff Training and Professional Development to align with district protocols

to align with district protocols Scheduling and Deployment to improve fill rates across the district

to improve fill rates across the district Payroll and Compliance Services including background checks and certifications

The partnership with Edustaff provides strategic support at a time when substitute staffing is critical. It will alleviate administrative burden and ensure stability in classrooms.

Edustaff’s proven approach, built on a "Three Diamond Advantage" of Team, Price, and Delivery, translates to highly efficient and transparent services tailored for TRSD. District leaders can now focus on student success while Edustaff ensures classrooms are filled and learning continuity is maintained.

“Three Rivers School District is an outstanding example of a high performing, community centered district,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “We are proud to support their mission with a dependable substitute staffing solution that upholds educational quality across all campuses.”

About Edustaff

Edustaff, LLC is America’s top choice for K-12 substitute staffing, employing more than 83,000 substitutes in over 620 school districts while delivering top retention, onboarding efficiency, and satisfaction rates. Edustaff handles recruitment, training, scheduling, and payroll to keep classrooms staffed and educators focused on teaching.

