OvationCXM Honored on FinTech Global’s AIFintech100 List for Revolutionizing Financial Services CX with AI-Powered Orchestration

TIBURON, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announced its inclusion in FinTech Global’s prestigious 2025 AIFintech100 list . OvationCXM’s innovative application of artificial intelligence within its flagship low-to-no code platform, CXMEngine®, solves the critical industry challenge of fragmented customer journeys across complex financial ecosystems.

This distinction recognizes OvationCXM’s unique ability to orchestrate seamless, end-to-end customer experiences across siloed teams and external partners by acting as a unified customer experience layer, providing real-time visibility and intelligent guidance of interactions, tasks, and communications. Powered by advanced cloud-native AI and machine learning, the platform delivers predictive journey insights, intelligent agent assistance, and streamlined customer and case management. It extracts CX data housed in disconnected legacy banking systems and surfaces it to everyone, helping the customer. By unlocking transparency for everyone engaged in the journey, it eliminates friction, sets expectations, communicates progress, and elevates the customer experience during chaotic onboarding and support journeys.

"Being named to the AIFintech100 is a testament to OvationCXM's relentless pursuit of innovation in customer experience orchestration for financial services," said Alfred ‘Chip’ Kahn, Founder and CEO at OvationCXM. "We are empowering financial institutions and their partners to work as one team and deliver streamlined, personalized journeys without disruptive rip-and-replace investments. Our platform fast-tracks greater agility and flexibility without massive disruption to systems and teams that serve customers.”

The CXMEngine® integrates natively with CRMs, ticketing tools, legacy systems, and third-party providers, unifying data and orchestrating action. It includes powerful tools for journey mapping, real-time case collaboration, intelligent automation, and embedded communications. This ensures that customers receive transparent, proactive updates, regardless of the number of parties involved behind the scenes. OvationCXM currently supports over $235 billion in payment volume across its client base, modernizing CX strategies for top financial institutions, fintechs, and payment service providers.

"This AIFintech100 recognition is incredibly exciting and validates our deep commitment to secure AI-driven innovation," added Alan Finlay, Head of Product at OvationCXM. "We're not just applying AI; we're fundamentally embedding it across the CXMEngine to deliver groundbreaking predictive insights and intelligent assistance. This award fuels our vision for the future, where AI will continue to play an even more transformative role in orchestrating truly seamless and bespoke customer experiences within financial services."

FinTech Global’s annual AIFintech100 list showcases the 100 most innovative solution providers making significant contributions to the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies within the financial services sector. Selected by a panel of notable industry experts and analysts, this international ranking recognizes leading organizations that address critical industry challenges and significantly enhance efficiency through technological advancements.

To learn more about how OvationCXM is leading the customer experience industry through its suite of AI capabilities and journey orchestration, please visit www.ovationcxm.com .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM is the leading AI-infused CXM platform that helps companies achieve higher revenue and lower support costs by orchestrating customer journeys, partner ecosystems and AI to operate more efficiently and effectively. Connect experience and operational customer data to enable shared visibility and collaboration across your ecosystem and improve service governance. Unlock AI-enriched insights using your rich trove of unique customer data for real-time CX impact and eliminate data and visibility silos that block great CX. To learn more, visit www.ovationcxm.com .

