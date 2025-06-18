NexQloud Closes $2.3M Pre-Seed Round, Surpasses 1,850 NanoServers Deployed, Outpaces Traditional Data Centers in Efficiency—and Pursues FedRAMP for Public Sector Expansion

With audited financials, over 54,000 vCPUs online, and deployment in 10 countries, NexQloud sets new benchmarks in decentralized cloud infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud, a startup in decentralized cloud computing infrastructure, today announced the successful close of its $2.3 million Pre-Seed funding round under a Reg CF exemption. The raise, completed with fully audited financials, marks a significant milestone and confirms market appetite for decentralized computing solutions that reward individuals and organizations for contributing their hardware to the cloud.

The company now enters a new phase of growth, backed by a 12-month runway and plans to launch a $5 million Seed Round to accelerate proof of market fit for its Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS) and expand into three additional cloud service verticals designed to serve the growing demand from AI organizations, SaaS providers, and DevOps teams.

“This funding validates what we’ve always believed — that the future of cloud computing is decentralized, energy efficient, and eco-friendly,” said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. “With over 1,850 NanoServers live, we’ve demonstrated not only demand but global scalability. Now, we’re focused on unlocking enterprise and federal adoption with even greater ambition.”

1,850+ NanoServers Now Deployed Across 10 Countries

Since its last milestone announcement of 1,250 units, NexQloud has rapidly expanded to over 1,850 NanoServers across ten countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium, Australia, Vietnam, Switzerland, Germany, India, and Jamaica. This marks a 48% growth since its last update, demonstrating strong contributor momentum and global adoption.

Built on mobile CPU architecture, each NanoServer operates with just 12% of the energy consumed by traditional rackmount servers. The result: 88% energy savings with identical computational performance. These energy-efficient devices operate 24/7 with minimal cooling or infrastructure overhead, creating a sustainable, community-powered alternative to centralized data centers.

To date NexQloud’s Distributed Compute Platform (DCP) now comprises:

54,820 virtual CPUs (vCPUs) — powering compute-intensive enterprise workloads

— powering compute-intensive enterprise workloads 158.83 terabytes of RAM — supporting large-scale, memory-driven applications

— supporting large-scale, memory-driven applications 849 AI-capable GPUs — enabling real-time machine learning, inference, and analytics



NexQloud’s DCP Matches Enterprise Data Center Power—Without the Real Estate

To contextualize the scale of its current infrastructure, NexQloud’s DCP now delivers the performance equivalent of a mid-sized enterprise-grade data center, comprising approximately 70 traditional server racks. The platform can support between 500,000 and 750,000 concurrent users for web-based applications, while simultaneously powering tens of thousands of containerized workloads across its Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS).

In addition, NexQloud’s GPU infrastructure can support hundreds of parallel AI inference, training, and rendering tasks, enabling enterprise-scale AI computing at a fraction of typical cost. Remarkably, this level of compute was achieved without building a single data center— and with new devices coming online daily, NexQloud’s DCP will continue to grow in scale and resilience.

Eliminating Infrastructure Costs, Saving Energy, Reducing Emissions

If built traditionally, this infrastructure would require an estimated $7.5 million in capital expenditures. NexQloud eliminates these costs entirely by leveraging decentralized ownership and contributor-operated devices, with the potential to deliver:

Annual electricity savings : Over 6.94 million kWh , equal to $832,550 in avoided energy costs

: Over , equal to in avoided energy costs CO₂ emissions avoided : Approximately 2,895 metric tons per year , equivalent to removing 640 cars from the road

: Approximately , equivalent to removing from the road Environmental impact: Comparable to planting 133,000 mature trees annually



“This is more than cloud infrastructure — it’s a major shift in how compute is produced, powered, and rewarded,” added Terrinoni. “With the theoretical ability to add millions of devices, we are poised to do for computing what the internet did for information —decentralize it, distribute it, and redefine it.”

Pursuing FedRAMP to Unlock Government Cloud Contracts

Lastly, the company announces its intent to pursue FedRAMP certification to unlock opportunities with U.S. government agencies. As one of the largest consumers of traditional cloud infrastructure, the U.S. government represents a high-value target. NexQloud’s pursuit of FedRAMP is a strategic move to access public sector contracts and expand into one of the most regulated and defensible segments of the cloud market.

About NexQloud

NexQloud is redefining cloud infrastructure by combining blockchain, AI, and a global network of energy-efficient NanoServers into a scalable, secure, and environmentally responsible computing platform. Through its NXQ token economy and Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS), NexQloud offers individuals and enterprises an inclusive alternative to centralized hyperscale providers.

Media Contact:

Mauro Terrinoni, CEO

Email: mterrinoni@nexqloud.io

Phone: +1 669 241 0916

Website: www.nexqloud.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.