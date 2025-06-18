Incorta Connect + Databricks: Delivering Frictionless ERP Data Without ETL Complexity

Incorta bypasses traditional ETL bottlenecks - delivering analytics and AI-ready data from complex ERPs, directly to Databricks

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the only data integration platform that takes away the pain of ETL processes, is bringing its power to Databricks - expanding its ecosystem of supported platforms, including Snowflake and Google Cloud. This underscores Incorta’s commitment to modernizing data infrastructure by delivering real-time, analytics-ready data, without the cost, complexity, or delays of traditional ETL processes.

With Incorta Connect , Databricks users can access detailed ERP data in days rather than months, avoiding costly transformation processes. Incorta Connect delivers live, transaction-level data directly from complex systems like Oracle and SAP, providing a trusted data foundation for AI model training, forecasting, and augmented analytics—all without sacrificing granularity or speed.

“Databricks is a powerful platform for AI, but moving ERP data into it has traditionally been slow, complex, and expensive,” said Ashwin Warrier, VP and Head of Product at Incorta. “With Incorta Connect, we remove that friction, delivering live, governed, and harmonized data into Databricks without sacrificing fidelity or speed.”

Unlike legacy ETL tools that reshape and summarize data, Incorta Connect uses its patented Direct Data Mapping® technology to deliver source-identical data in its most granular form. By bypassing traditional steps like relationship mapping, schema detection, and data normalization, this direct delivery accelerates time-to-value for faster decision-making, rapid AI application development, and superior analytics performance for Databricks users.

This announcement builds on Incorta’s growing momentum, including recent integrations and strategic partnerships with Snowflake , Google Cloud , and Workday , demonstrating its category-defining leadership in helping enterprises become truly data-driven.

See how the world’s largest coffee retailer uses Incorta Connect to deliver Oracle EBS data straight to Databricks—unlocking real-time insights and cutting costs by 40%.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration.

