Rightworks Marks Four-Year Milestone After Winning Nine Badges in G2 Spring 2025 Reports

Among other high honors, the intelligent cloud service provider’s OneSpace platform joins the elite 4% of software and services on G2 that were awarded a prestigious “Leader” badge

NASHUA, N.H., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce that its OneSpace platform was awarded nine badges in G2's Spring 2025 Reports. This recognition marks a milestone for Rightworks, as the company celebrates four years earning top honors in G2's quarterly reports, further establishing its reputation as a leading and consistently recognized provider for the accounting profession.

In G2’s Spring 2025 Reports, Rightworks earned the following badges:

Leader

Leader — Small-Business

— Small-Business Momentum Leader

High Performer — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Best Relationship — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Easiest To Do Business With — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Best Support — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Easiest To Use — Mid-Market

— Mid-Market Users Love Us



“Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Rightworks for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers.”



Each year, over 100 million people turn to G2 for authentic peer reviews to make smarter software decisions. Thanks to positive feedback from verified users, Rightworks earned both “Leader” and “High Performer” recognition, standing out among similar products in each category. According to G2's Spring 2025 Reports, for the most recent quarter, only 4% of software and services received a Leader badge.



"We are honored to receive nine badges from G2 as we mark our fourth year of consistent recognition. This milestone shows our commitment to addressing the unique challenges of accounting professionals with our holistic solutions backed by our team of customer service experts,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.

To read user reviews and learn more, visit Rightworks’ G2 page.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud platform purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and our premier community for firm optimization, growth, and professional development. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c33d241-11cf-4cfa-90e2-352973866997

Media contact: Angel Flores 603-565-2194 aflores@rightworks.com

