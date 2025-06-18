Empower and Marvell Announce Collaboration on Next-Generation Integrated Power Delivery Solution for AI and Cloud Platforms

Initiative aims to develop high-performance optimized chip-level power delivery for 4+ kilowatt processors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), announced today a collaboration with Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to develop optimized integrated power solutions for Marvell® custom silicon platforms. These advanced solutions are designed to accelerate the transformation of power delivery systems to smaller, faster, integrated power silicon chips tightly coupled with the processor.

The joint solutions are part of Empower’s broader mission to address the power delivery challenges of the kilowatt-chip era. By integrating power delivery with advanced processors, Empower and Marvell enable hyperscalers and infrastructure providers to maximize their performance, efficiency, and return on investment (ROI) of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data centers.

“The collaboration with Marvell validates Empower’s technology as a foundational enabler of next-generation AI and cloud infrastructure,” commented Tim Phillips, CEO of Empower Semiconductor. “With integrated voltage regulation, we’re delivering power where it’s needed—right at the point of load—with exceptional density, precision and efficiency.”

“Placing integrated voltage regulators (IVR) under, near, or inside the package delivers greater performance and greater efficiency,” said Will Chu, senior vice president and general manager of Custom Cloud Solutions at Marvell. “We look forward to working with Empower to bring pre-validated packaged IVR power solutions to our custom XPU customers.”

The collaboration leverages Empower’s FinFast™ technology and vertical power delivery architecture to provide system designers with pre-validated, high-density power solutions that move voltage regulation from traditional board-level designs to silicon-integrated or near-chip solutions. By bringing power delivery closer to the processor, these solutions significantly reduce power transmission losses, improve efficiency, and support the increasing current demands of next-generation XPUs.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact for Empower Semiconductor:

Sandy Fewkes

Senior Public Relations Manager

Kiterocket

+1-408-529-9685

SFewkes@kiterocket.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.