Atsign Launches MCP NoPorts: Securing and Accelerating Private AI Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leader in pre-emptive security and zero-trust connectivity, today announced MCP NoPorts ™, a ground-breaking solution for securely deploying AI models and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. NoPorts directly solves the critical vulnerabilities and deployment bottlenecks facing enterprises integrating AI with their sensitive data and systems.

The promise of AI — from automated decisions to real-time responses — relies on AI agents directly interacting with real-world applications. This requires exposing MCP servers that bridge AI to critical backend operations, often over standard HTTP. This inherent exposure creates a massive security risk, making valuable intellectual property and sensitive data vulnerable to external threats.

"The real power of AI comes from its ability to automate complex processes, but this is constantly undermined by security risks which severely delays deployments," said Colin Constable, Atsign Co-Founder and CTO. "NoPorts is a game-changer. We're fundamentally changing how AI assets are protected and deployed by making them invisible and securing every interaction from the ground up. Businesses can now leverage full AI potential without compromising security or deployment speed."

NoPorts Solves AI's Core Security & Deployment Challenges

Eliminates AI Exposure (Pre-Emptive Security) Invisible Infrastructure - MCP NoPorts eliminates open ports on AI inference nodes, data services, and MCP servers. This removes network attack surfaces entirely, preventing discovery by botnets and external reconnaissance. They can’t attack what they can’t see. Cryptographic Identity Access - Every AI model, tool, or service is assigned a unique, cryptographically authenticated identity. This eliminates the need for vulnerable tokens or shared secrets. Access is granted only after identity is confirmed, delivering a zero-trust architecture that directly prevents unauthorized access and AI agent impersonation before any interaction with your tools occurs. Prevents Sensitive Data Exposure & Malicious Invocations End-to-End Encrypted Connections - All communication to and from private AI models and MCP servers is fully encrypted by Atsign's NoPorts, safeguarding sensitive data, proprietary logic, and AI interactions from eavesdropping and tampering, thereby preventing sensitive data exposure. Accelerates AI Deployments No IT Bottlenecks - NoPorts removes the need for complex firewall exceptions, static IPs, or VPN setups. Developers can securely deploy and connect AI models and MCP servers in minutes, not weeks, freeing IT and networking teams from tedious configurations. Streamlined Collaboration - Securely connect developers, AI models, MCP servers and other systems globally, making seamless collaboration possible without exposing any of them to external threats.

NoPorts delivers what enterprise AI platform buyers require: the ability to roll out AI initiatives quickly and with unparalleled security. Traditional network protections were never designed for non-human agents or autonomous tool invocation. NoPorts addresses this critical gap, rendering AI models and MCP tools truly invisible and securing every interaction without relying on firewalls or shared secrets like API keys.

For more information, visit the MCP NoPorts page .

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities (e.g. AI), and things should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com .

