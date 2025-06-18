Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Submit Release
TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07092 for each Class A share and $0.06083 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2025. 

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 30, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.07092 per share based on the VWAP of $8.51 payable on July 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy. 

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.38 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.64.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
 Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.
 Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
 Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.


Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (PDV) $0.07092
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06083
Record Date: June 30, 2025
Payable Date: July 10, 2025
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com


