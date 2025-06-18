Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend
TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2025.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.44 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.59 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (LFE)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05833
|Record Date:
|June 30, 2025
|Payable Date:
|July 10, 2025
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com
