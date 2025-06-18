Submit Release
TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.20 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.50 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.70.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution. 

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
   
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)  $0.05833
   
Record Date:  June 30, 2025
   
Payable Date:  July 10, 2025
   

