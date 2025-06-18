V2 Communications Receives Numerous Accolades at PR Club’s 57th Bell Ringer Awards, including the Inaugural Carillonneur Award

Technology communications firm recognized for standout client campaigns, rising talent and exceptional workplace culture

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications firm, V2 Communications (V2), was honored with eight awards at the PR Club’s 57th Bell Ringer Awards, including the inaugural Carillonneur Award, a new distinction recognizing a firm’s commitment to workplace excellence.

Award Highlights

The awards reflect V2’s strategic impact across earned, owned and paid media, its deep industry specialization, and its people-first culture, all hallmarks of its Vantage Methodology™, which helps disruptive technology brands accelerate their market influence and business success. V2’s wins included:

Gold Bell & Super Bell finalist – Internal Communications/Corporate Culture To support Rocket Software’s acquisition of OpenText’s Application Modernization Connectivity (AMC) business, V2 partnered with the brand on a strategic internal communications campaign designed to build trust and connection with incoming employees.

Bronze Bell – One-Time Special Event To boost brand awareness and spotlight its Healthier Screentime initiative, E Ink and V2 partnered to activate an experiential campaign at the Emmys Giving Suite, an exclusive lounge for celebrities and media to experience wellness-oriented products.

Bronze Bell – High Tech To raise visibility for its methane transformation technology and Series A milestone, Windfall Bio partnered with V2 to launch a strategic PR campaign positioning methane as the overlooked climate threat, and Windfall as the solution.

Bronze Bell – National Broadcast To elevate its national profile as a thought leader on family homelessness, Horizons for Homeless Children partnered with V2 to execute a strategic awareness campaign. The initiative resulted in a high-impact feature on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and the 5 Good Things podcast, establishing Horizons as a credible national voice on the issue.

Merit Award – Government and Public Affairs In the face of policy uncertainty, Electric Hydrogen turned to V2 to drive a thought leadership and advocacy campaign to solidify Electric Hydrogen’s role as an industry leader.

Merit Award – Pro Bono/Agency Citizenship As part of a national visibility push, Horizons for Homeless Children partnered with V2 to amplify media placements, a segment on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and the 5 Good Things podcast, through a targeted social media campaign. V2 successfully positioned Horizons as a national voice on family homelessness, expanding its influence and donor engagement.

Striker Award – Erin Fennell, V2 Account Executive The Striker Award honors a rising PR or communications professional in New England who has quickly distinguished themselves through exceptional strategic acumen, creativity, client service and professionalism early in their career.

Carillonneur Award – V2 Communications The Carillonneur Award recognizes a New England PR or communications agency or team that has demonstrated exceptional growth, a strong and unified culture, and a deep commitment to fostering a collaborative, supportive workplace over the past year.



V2’s Culture

“Receiving the inaugural Carillonneur Award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the culture we’ve been intentional about building since day one,” said Jean Serra, Founder and CEO of V2 Communications. “Our goal has always been to create a workplace where communications professionals can thrive—where they feel proud of their contributions, supported in their growth, and part of a team that lives its values every day. This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and spirit of our entire team.”

The recognition at the Bell Ringers reflects V2’s mission to push boundaries, deliver results for clients and foster a workplace where bold ideas and top talent thrive.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is a strategic integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded leaders. V2’s clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet or humanity through their innovations. Through its proprietary Vantage Methodology™, V2 delivers market-shaping campaigns across earned, owned and paid channels. The firm’s business-minded approach and proven process drive high-impact results that build category leadership and long-term brand equity. V2’s proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

