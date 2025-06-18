Inspired Entertainment and BetMGM Launch Hybrid Dealer® Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet

First US Deployment of Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, is pleased to announce that BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, is the first in the United States to introduce the innovative Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet game, under a three-month exclusive agreement.

Inspired’s Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet is an integral part of the Hybrid Dealer portfolio, blending original game design with patented technology to create an innovative roulette experience. This game introduces a unique twist—4-Ball Extra Bets—offering players brand new wagering options with potential payouts reaching up to 500/1.

The 4-Ball Extra Bet adds four additional balls on a new inner wheel, allowing players to place side bets on a color match between the inner and outer wheels. Bets can be placed via the standard roulette table, a neighbor bets table, or through a dedicated special bets interface that includes features such as hot and cold numbers.

Hybrid Dealer is a patented, game-changing online product category that offers players a rich casino and game show content experience without the challenges typically associated with live-dealer products. This technology combines the excitement of a live casino environment with the efficiency and consistency of CGI and pre-recorded hosts, delivering a reliable and engaging gaming experience.

The Hybrid Dealer platform is a patented innovation that has already gained recognition for its ability to replicate the thrill of a live casino while providing operational advantages. Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet is the third game launched within this innovative portfolio, featuring stunning Virtual CGI visuals and pre-recorded hosts.

Throughout gameplay, Hybrid Dealer technology ensures ultra-realistic action and smooth visual transitions, creating an environment that closely resembles a live casino experience. The game also incorporates social engagement features, including big win leaderboards and a quick chat function, fostering a lively, community-oriented atmosphere.

Available across online and mobile platforms around the world, Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet is poised to set a new standard in digital roulette gaming—combining innovation, realism, and social interaction.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired Entertainment, said: "We are excited to partner again with BetMGM to bring the first US deployment of our groundbreaking Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet. This game exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, engaging gaming experiences that captivate players and support our partners' growth in the digital space."

Oliver Bartlett, VP of Gaming, BetMGM, said, “Partnering with Inspired to introduce Hybrid Dealer Roulette 4-Ball Extra Bet marks an important milestone for us in delivering innovative gaming experiences to our players. This game’s immersive visuals and unique betting features will undoubtedly enhance our online casino offering and set a new standard for digital roulette."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.casino.betmgm.com.

Disclaimer

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential help. Must be 21+. Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

