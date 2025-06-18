Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Soars with Rise in Lung Disorders and Demand for Portable Solutions

Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pulmonary function testing (PFT) devices market is experiencing strong growth, driven by a surge in lung-related diseases and an increasing preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3749 Key Growth Drivers:Rising incidence of lung cancer, asthma, and COPDSurge in geriatric population globallyTechnological advancements in diagnostic equipmentGrowing demand for portable and non-invasive testing methodsRobust R&D efforts in pulmonary diagnosticsHowever, the high cost of advanced medical devices and low awareness about pulmonary testing in certain regions remain notable challenges.Segment Highlights:By Product:The portable PFT devices segment led the market in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the total share. It is also expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 6.8%, due to the increasing need for accessible and mobile diagnostic tools.By Test Type:Spirometry emerged as the most widely used test, holding around two-thirds of the market share in 2021. Its popularity is expected to continue with a CAGR of 7.0%, attributed to its efficiency in diagnosing asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions.By Application:Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) remains the dominant application segment, capturing around 40% of the market in 2021. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, supported by the growing elderly population and lifestyle factors contributing to COPD prevalence.Regional Outlook:North America held the largest market share in 2021 (approx. 40%), owing to significant healthcare investments and the presence of leading industry players.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.4%, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, chronic disease prevalence, and rapidly aging populations in countries like India and China.Leading Market Players:The competitive landscape includes key players such as:Vyaire Medical Inc.Schiller AGCosmed srlOmron CorporationMGC Diagnostics CorporationNDD Medical Technologies Inc.Chest M.I Inc.These companies are actively investing in product innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to enhance their market share.This promising growth trajectory reflects the market’s critical role in addressing the global burden of respiratory diseases and highlights the increasing reliance on innovative, user-friendly pulmonary diagnostic tools.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3749

