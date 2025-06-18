Rackspace Technology and Sema4.ai Launch Industry’s First Scalable Enterprise AI Agent Solution

Enterprise-ready Solution Bridges the Gap from AI Experimentation to Full-Scale Transformation

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (“Rackspace”) (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid cloud and AI solutions provider, today announced a strategic alliance with enterprise AI agent innovator Sema4.ai (“Sema4”). This collaboration integrates the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) services and Rackspace’s application management expertise with Sema4.ai’s advanced ‘SAFE’ AI Agent Platform, combining the strengths of both companies in artificial intelligence, cloud and systems integration to accelerate the adoption of secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions. The partnership will enable the rapid deployment of scalable, production-ready AI agents across enterprise functions with robust governance, transparency, and security protocols as their core foundational elements.

Why does this matter?

Rackspace’s recently published AI research report reveals that there is a critical gap between experimentation and enterprise-wide AI adoption. While nearly all organizations are open to integrating AI agents into their business strategy, only 24% of enterprises currently have AI agents in production and scaling effectively.

Through this new collaboration, businesses can design and deploy custom AI agents tailored to specific use cases, with seamless integrations across key functions such as HR, finance, customer support, sales, and operations. Customers will also gain access to full AI lifecycle management, including built-in observability and a centralized control plane, enabling scalable, secure, and efficient deployment.

“For over 25 years, we've learned what it takes to keep critical enterprise systems running reliably in production environments,” said Srini Koushik, President of AI, Technology, and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. “At FAIR, we view AI agents not just as digital assistants, but as autonomous digital coworkers that require the same level of reliability, security, and governance as any mission-critical operation. This solution, in collaboration with Sema4, isn't just about deploying AI; it is about operationalizing enterprise intelligence at scale.”

The SAFE Advantage: Agents that Integrate into Your Business

Sema4's SAFE platform represents a fundamental shift from fragile, siloed AI tools to resilient, interconnected agents that understand the context of a business. Its flexible architecture enables the efficient integration of advanced AI capabilities into existing enterprise environments using decentralized, federated agents. These agents can:

Operate independently or collaboratively , offering shared functionalities such as natural language understanding, workflow automation, and advanced document processing.

, offering shared functionalities such as natural language understanding, workflow automation, and advanced document processing. Help streamline and enhance the automation of high-value tasks. The result is a secure, scalable AI agent platform that bridges the gap between structured and unstructured data, supports real-time decision-making, and leverages a low-code approach to accelerate adoption and drive scalability.

and enhance the automation of high-value tasks. The result is a secure, scalable AI agent platform that bridges the gap between structured and unstructured data, supports real-time decision-making, and leverages a low-code approach to accelerate adoption and drive scalability. Automate existing business processes, which interpret standard operating procedures (SOPs) and runbooks, eliminating the need for complex prompt engineering. This enables organizations to simply describe a process in plain English, letting AI agents automate workflows based on existing documentation reducing time to value while significantly lowering barriers to adoption.



“Enterprise agents are the defining application of the AI age and will fundamentally change knowledge work by converting insights directly into action,” added Rob Bearden, CEO of Sema4.ai. “The partnership between Sema4.ai and Rackspace FAIR empowers businesses to move beyond testing to enterprise-wide deployment of AI agents.”

About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR):

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.

About Rackspace Technology :

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Sema4.ai

Sema4.ai believes enterprise AI agents are the “killer app” of the AI era—revolutionizing how knowledge work is executed. Our full lifecycle enterprise AI platform enables businesses to build, run, and manage AI agents at scale. Our platform was designed from the ground up to deliver SAFE AI Agents that are secure, accurate, fast, and extensible. And, unlike other agentic offerings, our agents enable the business user to define the process and the best practice outcomes.

By empowering businesspeople, and not just developers, to build and deploy AI agents that understand context, reason, and act autonomously, Sema4.ai is transforming how work gets done in the enterprise. This approach to agentic automation is driving significant gains in operational efficiency, productivity, and cost savings for some of the world’s largest and most successful companies.

