Asia Broadband Completes Merchant Point-of-Sale Platform and Opens Merchant Registration

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its next-generation Merchant Point-of-Sale (QR POS) platform is now open for merchant registration. This milestone paves the way for a seamless rollout of a robust, secure, and feature-rich POS system designed to empower retailers, restaurants, and service providers with real-time payment processing and business insights.

The primary payment tool for the Company’s soon to be released AABBG Wallet is an integrated QR POS application that is now accessible in physical retail locations and provides low cost and rapid transaction processing with higher spending limits. The POS has recently been tested and validated extensively in El Salvador, AABB’s digital product distribution hub for Central and South America.

The new AABB Merchant QR POS is a blockchain-based payment platform that is fully adaptable for both web and mobile screens. This mobile-friendly approach ensures a seamless user experience for merchants and their customers, enabling accessibility and functionality across all devices.

The dashboard for merchants delivers a responsive and intuitive interface.

Features include:

Transaction history: Date, amount received and status.

Basic statistics: Total earnings by day, week and month.

Generates payment requests via QR codes.

Viewing of balances, transaction history and key statistics

Adaptation for mobile screens, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices.





“Our new QR POS solution represents the culmination of extensive research, customer feedback and cutting-edge development,” said Chris Torres, AABB CEO. “By opening registration today, we’re giving merchants the opportunity to be among the first to transform their in-store payments experience and unlock deeper operational intelligence.”



Registration Benefits

Priority Onboarding : Early registrants receive expedited setup and dedicated onboarding support.

: Early registrants receive expedited setup and dedicated onboarding support. Feature Roadmap Input: Influence product development through direct feedback sessions and beta testing opportunities.

Secure your spot for our next-generation Merchant POS in one simple step:

Send us an email to info@asiabroadbandinc.com with Subject Line: POS Registration, provide your contact details, business name, business website, telephone number, your full name and your email address.





About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

