World’s Top Remote Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Technology for Remote and Hybrid Work Environments

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 6th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s most innovative companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. With a focus on innovation across collaboration, communication, productivity and security, this year’s program received thousands of nominations spanning more than 15 countries - highlighting the global impact and continued evolution of the remote work landscape.

As employee preferences for flexibility continues to shape workplace strategy, organizations are reimagining policies and embracing technologies that foster productivity, connection and well-being in remote and hybrid environments. From secure communications and collaboration platforms to project management and documentation tools, this year’s RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading the way across key categories including Security, Messaging & Communication, Video Conferencing, Collaboration & Documentation, Project Management and more.

“Even as we see some organizations shift back toward in-office policies, most organizations continue to embrace more flexible, hybrid work models - and it’s clear that remote and hybrid work are here to stay as integral parts of modern work culture,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “As employee expectations evolve and work-life balance becomes a top priority, remote work is no longer a unique perk - it’s a core element of business strategy. This year’s class of RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners are empowering that shift, delivering innovative technologies that make flexible work not just possible, but productive and sustainable.”

2025 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Digital Workplace

Digital Workplace Solution of the Year: Nexthink

Digital Workplace Innovation of the Year: Talkspirit

Digital Workspace Platform of the Year: Wurkr

Digital Workplace Company of the Year: Omnissa

Messaging & Communication

Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year: theEMPLOYEEapp by Engagedly

Events and Hosting

Webinar Solution of Year: Engagez

Live Streaming Solution of the Year: Streamlabs

Virtual Events Innovation of the Year: BoxCast

Collaboration and Documentation

e-Signature Solution of the Year: Docusign

Overall Team Collaboration Solution of the Year: Hiperwall

Sourcing and Recruiting

Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Upwork

Overall Remote Team Hiring Platform of the Year: Remote

Onboarding & Performance Management

Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: Emerald Technology

Virtual Mentoring Platform of the Year: Learnie

Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year: Engagedly

Overall Performance Management Company of the Year: Betterworks

Help Desk & Customer Support

Overall Customer Support Solution of the Year: Mitel CX

Overall Remote Employee IT Support Solution of the Year: Workato

Benefits & HR

Time Tracking Solution of the Year: Time Doctor

Payroll Provider of the Year: Neeyamo

Global Employment Organization of the Year: RemoFirst

Overall HR Solution of the Year: Bonfyre

Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: Gusto

Security

Overall Remote Work Security Solution of the Year: SecureAuth

Remote Work Security Innovation of the Year: Leostream



Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: CoachHub

AI-based RemoteTech Solution of the Year: WalkMe

RemoteTech AI Company of the Year: Microsoft

Leadership

Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Cloudbrink

Remote Work Tech Startup of the Yea: Procurify

CEO of the Year: Stonly

Overall Remote Tech Solution Provider of the Year: Simpplr

Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year: Avaza

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

