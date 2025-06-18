Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands FOCUSfactor® to UAE & Turkey — Ignites Global Growth and New Revenue Streams

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, announced today that it has expanded its international licensing deal with Gravity Pharma, adding Turkey alongside the United Arab Emirates UAE for exclusive distribution of FOCUSfactor®. This move brings total upfront licensing revenue to $2 million, with additional performance-based royalties tied to product sales across both high-growth markets.

"This isn’t just an expansion—it’s execution," said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Adding Turkey alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), compounds our momentum and unlocks untapped growth in scalable, capital-efficient markets. We’re building brand equity globally without the overhead—exactly how growth should look in 2025.”

The UAE-Turkey licensing model allows Synergy to scale the FOCUSfactor® brand—including brain health supplements, cognitive beverages, and energy shots—without diluting ownership or diverting U.S.-based operational focus. Synergy retains 100% ownership and global IP, with performance-based royalties driving long-term upside.

Key Highlights for Investors:

$2M in licensing secured

Additional revenue potential through royalties

Scalable, asset-light growth strategy

Brain health market expected to top $20B by 2030

With global demand for cognitive health solutions surging and strategic distribution partnerships now active, SNYR is well-positioned to capitalize on both brand strength and macro health trends. These developments follow key leadership hires from Coca-Cola’s global beverage team, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to accelerated growth and operational precision.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is a next-generation consumer health and wellness company. Its flagship brands include FOCUSfactor®, a clinically tested brain health supplement, and Flat Tummy®, a lifestyle wellness brand for women. Synergy is executing a high-margin, global expansion strategy across functional health categories through capital-efficient partnerships.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.