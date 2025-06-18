Novacium Launches Industrial Production of High-Performance Batteries Incorporating Its Silicon-Based Anode Material

MONTREAL and LYON, France, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is proud to announce that its French technology partner, NOVACIUM SAS ("Novacium"), has launched the industrial production of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells incorporating its third-generation silicon-based anode material ("GEN3").

Following the press releases dated July 30, 2024, and March 19, 2025, which highlighted the strong performance of 18650 cells made using its GEN3 silicon-based anode material, Novacium has attracted significant interest from a number of key players in the energy sector. The resulting cells — offering a capacity of 4,000 mAh and 1,000 charge cycles — are particularly well-suited to the demanding requirements of the mobility, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and defense industries. In response to this growing demand, Novacium has decided to accelerate the industrial deployment of its technology by shifting toward large-scale production.

“This strategic acceleration is a response to the strong market interest,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Novacium. “Our objective is to deliver the first commercial units and begin formalizing partnerships before the end of Q3 2025.”

To meet this ambitious timeline, Novacium has partnered with a leading industrial player [1], who rapidly integrated the GEN3 silicon-based anode into its manufacturing line—faster than expected. This rapid success confirms a key advantage of the GEN3 technology: its compatibility with existing production infrastructure. Initial industrial production has yielded cylindrical cells in both the 18650 and 21700 formats, with capacities of 4,000 mAh and 6,000 mAh, respectively—performance levels among the highest currently available on the market [2], and fully consistent with prior lab-scale results.



Image 1) First batches of cylindrical Novacium cells in the 18650 and 21700 formats

This progress was enabled by Novacium's decision to collaborate with a partner already operating tens of millions of cells in annual production capacity. As a result, Novacium is positioned to scale rapidly and target significant commercial volumes in the coming months.

“The outstanding performance of these new commercial cells validates not only our technology but also our agile and opportunistic industrial strategy,” added Dr. Kraiem. “We have moved beyond the laboratory—we are now delivering market-ready cells for evaluation and adoption by partners and future customers.”

This strategic pivot also supports revenue generation, expands investment potential, and enables HPQ—the exclusive North American licensee of the GEN3 technology—to prepare for local production. HPQ aims to address the continent’s growing battery demand and initiate its own manufacturing in Canada.

“This rapid launch confirms that our partnership with Novacium—and our broader commercial vision—is delivering tangible, market-ready results,” said Bernard Tourillon, CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and Novacium SAS. “We are not here to follow the market—we are here to help shape it.”

“With our exclusive North American license and the significant technical progress made by Novacium, HPQ is strategically positioned to benefit from technology transfer, meet growing demand, generate revenues before year-end, and lay the groundwork for high-value local production,” Mr. Tourillon added. “This marks a pivotal milestone in the monetization of our technology portfolio.”

This launch underscores HPQ and Novacium’s ability to rapidly transition from R&D to industrialization—a vital advantage in the global race for electrification and next-generation energy storage solutions.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] For commercial reasons, the name of the selected leading industrial partner will not be disclosed at this stage. [2] Industrial watch on cylindrical batteries carried out by HPQ and Novacium.



About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is a green technology start-up based in Lyon, France. It was founded through a partnership between HPQ Silicon Inc.—a Canadian company specializing in critical materials—and three high-level French research engineers: Dr. Jed Kraiem, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk, Chief Technology Officer (CTO); and Dr. Julien Degoulange, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

Together, they founded Novacium with the goal of developing proprietary technologies in high value-added sectors linked to renewable energy. The partnership with HPQ was designed to combine their scientific expertise with HPQ’s industrial vision to advance silicon-related initiatives and explore new opportunities in clean technologies.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

HPQ activities are centred around the following pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Working with R&D partner NOVACIUM SAS, to become a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications. 3) Developing Innovative processes to generate and use Hydrogen: a. METAGENE™, a low-carbon, chemical-based, on-demand, high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. b. WASTE TO ENERGY (W2E), a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS, of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. HPQ is also a shareholder in NOVACIUM SAS. 4) Becoming a zero-CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements relating to future financial or operating events or future performance of the Company, and reflecting management’s expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s growth, results, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “aspire”, “attempt”, “believe”, “budget”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “mission”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “progress”, “outlook”, “schedule”, “should”, “study”, “target”, “will”, “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

In particular, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s and Novacium ability to develop Silicon Anode Based technology, to provide high-performing and reliable Batteries, and to position its Batteries operation in the capital markets, the expected results of the initiatives described in this press release, and those statements which are discussed under the “About HPQ Silicon” and “About Novacium” paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company’s outlook and objectives.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future results, the manufacturing of industrial batteries, its testing and timeline to commercial scale up, the economic performance and product development efforts, as well as the Company’s expected achievement of milestones, including the ability to conclude a sell agreement and obtain sufficient financing for the future development on favorable terms for the Company.

Further, these forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to achieve its Batteries technology strategy and its intended results, market trends, the consumer demand for systems, the Company’s competitive advantages, macroeconomic conditions, the impact of applicable laws and regulations, and any information as to future plans and outlook for the Company are or involve forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance and may prove incorrect. These statements rely on various factors, including current technological trends, safe and effective operations, timely delivery and installation of future production equipment at estimated prices, assumed Batteries technology sale prices, future exchange and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, commodity prices and production costs, the receipt of necessary approvals, licenses, and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, financial and capital market conditions, availability of critical supplies and equipment, tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, economic and operational projections, local infrastructure, and overall business prospects. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the outcome of development, engineering, and planning activities, market conditions, competition, pricing pressures, risks inherent to mining exploration and development, the commercial viability of the Company’s technology, project timelines, business continuity challenges, geopolitical instability, and other industry risks. Additionally, there can be no assurance that the conditions precedent of offtake agreements, product qualification requirements, and commercial operations will be met, nor that the Company will fulfill the expectations of financing partners and certifying bodies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company’s assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments’ responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in HPQ’s Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2025, including in the section thereof captioned “Risk Factors”, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Market and industry data presented throughout this press release was obtained from third-party sources and industry reports, publications, websites and other publicly available information, as well as industry and other data prepared by the Company or on the behalf of the Company based on the Company’s knowledge of the markets in which the Company operates, including information provided by suppliers, partners, customers and other industry participants.

The Company believes that the market and economic data presented throughout this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and, with respect to data prepared by the Company or on behalf of the Company, that estimates and assumptions are currently appropriate and reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness thereof. The accuracy and completeness of the market and economic data presented throughout this press release are not guaranteed and the Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such data.

Actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecast in such reports or publications, and the prospect for material variation can be expected to increase as the length of the forecast period increases. Although the Company believes it to be reliable as of the date of publication, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release, analyzed or verified the underlying studies or surveys relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying market, economic and other assumptions relied upon by such sources. Market and economic data are subject to variations and cannot be verified due to limits on the availability and reliability of data inputs, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca), and on the Company’s website at: www.hpqsilicon.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9d16f61-873d-4bd8-b7e2-d3df92858b18

Image 1) First batches of cylindrical batteries Image 1) First batches of cylindrical Novacium cells in the 18650 and 21700 formats

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.