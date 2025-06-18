Dynacor Group Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (“Dynacor” or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2025, all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected.

1. Election of Directors



The following persons have been nominated as directors of Dynacor to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results are as below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jean Martineau 19,120,803 73.77% 6,798,565 26.23% Pierre Lépine 15,805,299 60.98% 10,114,069 39.02% Pierre Béliveau 19,297,424 74.45% 6,621,944 25.55% Réjean Gourde 18,217,533 70.29% 7,701,835 29.71% Isabel Rocha 21,036,628 81.16% 4,882,740 18.84% Philippe Chave 24,150,173 93.17% 1,769,195 6.83% Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot 18,880,798 72.84% 7,038,570 27.16% Cyril Gradis 21,233,685 81.92% 4,685,683 18.08%





2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, as auditor



The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the current financial year and to authorize directors to fix their remuneration was approved.

For: 98.68%

Withheld: 1.32%

3. Amendment of the stock option plan



A resolution was approved to authorize an amendment to the stock option plan of the Corporation in order to replenish 600,000 previously granted and exercised options:

For: 65.28%

Against: 34.72%

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

