Troilus Agrees to Commercial Offtake Terms with Aurubis for Its Copper-Gold Concentrate

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce that is has agreed to indicative commercial offtake terms with Aurubis AG (“Aurubis”), a leading global copper smelter headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, for the offtake of copper-gold concentrate expected to be produced from the Company’s Troilus Project in north-central Quebec, Canada.

The final binding offtake agreement is expected to be executed in connection with the completion of the Project’s broader debt financing package of up to US$700 million announced on March 13, 2025, which is being structured by a syndicate of global financial institutions, including Société Générale, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Export Development Canada (“EDC”). This financing is expected to include support from Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft (“Euler Hermes”), representing the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, which has issued a letter of intent (“LOI”) to Troilus for up to US$500 million, confirming in-principle eligibility for an untied loan guarantee (see November 13, 2024 press release).



As outlined in the Company’s May 2024 Feasibility Study (see May 14, 2024 press release), the project is expected to produce an annual average of approximately 135.4 million pounds of copper equivalent or 75,000 wet metric tonnes (“WMT”) of concentrate. The concentrate will contain copper, gold, and silver as payable metals.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “Reaching an agreement on indicative offtake terms with a world-class partner like Aurubis marks a key milestone as we advance toward construction of the Troilus Mine. This agreement enhances both the technical and financial readiness of the Project and reflects the quality of concentrate we expect to produce. Canada and Germany have a long-standing and collaborative relationship, and we are proud to contribute to that through this strategic alignment. We look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Aurubis and establishing a presence in Europe as we advance toward construction readiness.”

“The agreement with Troilus further strengthens our global raw material portfolio with high-quality concentrates and reinforces our competitive position in the international market. Leveraging our broad network and expertise in processing diverse raw material qualities, we create long-term planning security and mutual value for both partners. Partnerships like this are an integral part of our growth strategy” said Tim Kurth, COO of Aurubis AG.

The indicative agreed upon offtake terms include anticipated specifications for the concentrate, precious metals payabilities, treatment and refining charges, and applicable penalties for deleterious elements. Metallurgical testwork conducted to date, as well as historical data from the past operation, indicates that there will not be penalties incurred outside the thresholds outlined in the agreement.

Ocean Partners USA Inc. (“Ocean Partners”) is acting as Troilus’ independent third-party advisor in support of the Company’s concentrate offtake strategy. With deep expertise spanning technical, commercial, and financial disciplines, Ocean Partners has provided valuable market insight and guidance throughout the development of the offtake arrangements. Their involvement has been instrumental in conducting the specialized analysis and commercial structuring required for long-term concentrate sales, helping to ensure a strong and competitive foundation for the Project as it advances toward construction.

Auramet International Inc. continues to assist with the ongoing structuring of the debt package and engagement with potential lenders and strategic partners. The Company remains focused on advancing all aspects of the Project toward a construction decision and will provide further updates as progress continues.

*The completed NI 43-101 technical report associated with the Troilus Project Feasibility Study can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s issuer profile or on the Company’s website at www.troilusgold.com.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved Kyle Frank, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

