Eccogene Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Trial of AZD5004/ECC5004, a Novel Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, in China

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial of AZD5004/ECC5004 in China. The earlier Phase 1 trial of AZD5004/ECC5004 was conducted in the U.S. only and this trial in China is a key milestone to support local regulatory requirements.

AZD5004/ECC5004 is an investigational oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is currently being investigated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight with at least one comorbidity. This molecule was discovered by Eccogene and licensed globally to AstraZeneca. Eccogene retains co-development and co-commercialization rights in China.

“We recognize the significant unmet need in China that exists in type 2 diabetes and obesity/overweight, and the need to deliver new therapies to these patients,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “Together with our partner AstraZeneca, we are advancing the development of AZD5004/ECC5004 in China with the aim of creating a convenient once-daily oral GLP-1RA with no food-related restrictions. This milestone reinforces Eccogene’s position as an innovator in advancing novel, differentiated oral therapies for cardiometabolic diseases with broad commercial potential.”

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, commented: “The start of this Phase 1b trial in China marks an important milestone in the extensive clinical program for AZD5004/ECC5004, an oral small molecule GLP-1RA which has significant potential as part of our extensive CVRM portfolio. Overweight and obesity are key drivers of cardiometabolic disease, and we are developing AZD5004/ECC5004 to be a part of the solution for this complex and urgent public health issue, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.”

AstraZeneca is currently conducting two global Phase 2b multicenter trials—VISTA (NCT06579092) and SOLSTICE (NCT06579105)—to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AZD5004/ECC5004 administered orally, once daily in participants who are living with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, and type 2 diabetes, respectively.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule drug discovery, and a deep understanding of cardiometabolic diseases. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

