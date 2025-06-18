Pipes Market Set to Hit $209.1 Billion Worldwide by 2032: ArcelorMittal, Tenaris S.A., Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd, ASTRAL LIMITED

The global pipes market is experiencing growth due to factors such as a rise in the number of new buildings, rise in infrastructural development in developing economies.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pipes Market by Material (Metal, Thermoplastic, Concrete, and Thermoset & Composite), Diameter (DN up to 50 mm, DN 50 to 150 mm, DN 150 to 300 mm, DN 300 to 500 mm, and DN above 500 mm), and Application (Water & Wastewater, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global pipes market size was valued at $119.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $209.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthA rise in the number of new buildings, a rise in infrastructural development in developing economies, and a rise in industrialization in developing economies drive the growth of the global pipes market. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing of pipes restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of new materials for pipe manufacturing presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107634 Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global pipes market, owing to the temporary closure of pipe manufacturing firms during the lockdown..Although the pipes industry faced losses, revenue was generated by the sales of pipes to essential industrial sectors.The metal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting nearly three-fifths of the global pipes market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Metal pipes are strong and durable, and can easily withstand fluids with high pressure and temperatures; thus, these pipes are widely used in industrial sectors which is a major user of metal pipes. On the other hand, the thermoplastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing construction of residential buildings which is driving demand for plastic pipes for plumbing purpose, as well as increasing demand for plastic pipes for irrigation.The DN 51 to 150 mm segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on diameter, the DN 51 to 150 mm segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pipes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the wide-scale use of pipes with DN 51 to 150 mm are in domestic as well as industrial applications. However, the DN 301 to 500 mm segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Pipes with DN 301 to 500 mm are mostly used for industrial applications, and a rapidly rising industrial sector is anticipated to provide boost to this segment.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7591bc673b7c3c3ff4e0c90546fe3764 The water and wastewater segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the water and wastewater segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global pipes market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. High demand for water supply infrastructure to and from urban areas is a primary reason for the high share of this segment in the global market. However, the industrial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing population which is driving the growth of manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and other industries.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global pipes market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rapidly rising population and increasing industrialization in Asia-Pacific is a major driver of the pipes market in the world. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. The high economic growth potential and rapidly rising construction sector in LAMEA is anticipated to propel the pipes market the region.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107634 Leading Market Players: -ASTRAL LIMITEDPrince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.ArcelorMittalJM EAGLE, INC.Nippon Steel CorporationTata Steel LimitedTenaris SA.United States Steel CorporationSumitomo CorporationNucor Corporation (Nucor Tubular Products)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pipes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 