Frequently asked questions about the ICRC’s work in Yemen

The ICRC’s role is purely humanitarian and, in this instance, is limited to supporting the logistical aspects of release operations to ensure safe and dignified release and repatriation. The ICRC provides one-off cash support to facilitate their onward journey home.

While the ICRC facilitates the release and transfer of detainees as a neutral intermediary, any responsibility for compensation would lie with States, not the ICRC.

We ensure individual follow-up with people in detention by helping them reconnect with their families. After former detainees are released, we contact them again to see how they reintegrate into life after detention. We direct them to service providers within our supported health care facilities or other specialized organizations where needed.

The ICRC can also issue Attestations of Detention, which, in addition to the official Release Document issued by detaining authorities, can enable detainees to access their salaries, pensions and public services.