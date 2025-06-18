Inside the 3-Day Think Tank: David Gonzalez Launches New Format Where World-Class Founders Teach Each Other

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most masterminds follow the same tired script: pack a room, bring in paid speakers, fill the stage with sponsor pitches, and treat attendees like targets. David Gonzalez just blew that model up with his newly evolved 3-Day Think Tank—a curated workshop-and-think tank experience where no one’s pitched to, and everyone is there to build.





Gonzalez, who runs one of the top affiliate and partnership networks in the U.S., doesn’t need Think Tank as a revenue stream. “My main business already generates strong revenue. This isn’t my livelihood—it’s my labor of love,” he says. “That’s why every detail of the experience is designed around real value. No stage pitches. No upsells. Just world-class founders helping each other win.”

Not Speakers. Not Gurus. Just Founders.

There are no paid speakers. In fact, there are no speakers at all in the traditional sense. Every single person in the room could headline a major conference. But here, they’re not speakers—they’re contributors.

And this isn’t just a place where attendees sit passively in chairs. It’s a room filled with founders who’ve built $10M, $100M, and even billion-dollar businesses—showing up to work, not to perform.

Private Think Tanks Come First

At the heart of the format are Private Think Tank Sessions—deep, 3-hour hot seats that take place in the guest house. These are not open mic sessions. They’re focused, high-stakes problem-solving experiences where 5 to 7 elite founders dive into one person’s biggest challenge until it’s cracked wide open.

Many of the experts involved don’t just happen to be attending. They fly in specifically to serve on these hot seats—world-class operators selected for their ability to generate massive breakthroughs. It’s not unusual for these conversations to unlock millions in revenue or operational clarity on the spot.

“The think tanks are the secret weapon,” Gonzalez says. “It’s the purest version of a mastermind I’ve ever seen—no egos, no fluff, just precision insight from people who’ve actually done it.”

Hands-On Workshops With Deployable Tools

Complementing the think tanks are founder-led workshops in the main house, shaped by a single question sent to participants weeks in advance: “What session would make you skip lunch to attend?”

The most recent Think Tank included sessions like:

Keith Breseé, architect of Dave Ramsey’s $200M content empire and Manscaped’s viral growth, delivered a plug-and-play content calendar that drives traffic and revenue across industries.



Patrick Stiles, founder of Vidalytics, used $3B+ in video data to teach split-testing frameworks and scripts responsible for multi-million-dollar launches.



Jared Todd, founder of THIRA Partners, shared hiring systems used by 10+ billionaire entrepreneurs and portfolio companies of Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).



These weren’t theory-heavy keynotes. Attendees left with SOPs, templates, and frameworks designed to deploy Monday morning.

A True Mastermind Experience

The main house is intentionally structured for organic “drop-in intelligence”—conversations that unfold in the cigar lounge, around the fire pit, or during a casual game of pickleball. The environment is relaxed, but the ideas exchanged are anything but.





“This isn’t a cattle call,” Gonzalez says. “You’re not just a number helping me hit revenue goals. You’re part of a hand-selected membership, and the vibe of the group is sacred.”

There are no speakers to sell you anything. No sponsors pitching from stage. No one paid to be there to “close the room.” Everyone in attendance was chosen based on merit, contribution, and alignment.

What’s Next

Future 3-Day Think Tanks are already being scoped for Dubai, Barcelona, Manila, and São Paulo. But the format will remain capped at 50 attendees, max. The exclusivity is the value.

Applications for future cohorts are now open at www.3daythinktank.com .

Press Contact:

Charlene Legaspi

Leader Communications

admin@SimplyTheCoolest.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by 3-Day Think Tank. The statements, views, and opinions expressed are solely those of the provider and do not necessarily reflect those of this media platform or its publisher. Any names or brands mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the property of their respective owners. No endorsement or guarantee is made regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research and consult qualified professionals. The publisher is not liable for any losses, damages, or legal issues arising from the use or publication of this content.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3d3e57-ac32-4765-8c55-4673a97d7ba5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7274e775-6233-4e29-a2b8-418b27b393a8

3-Day think tank 3-Day think tank David Gonzalez David Gonzalez

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.