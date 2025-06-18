Rolling Stock Market on Track to Reach USD 73.27 Billion by 2031, Riding a 3.7% CAGR Surge

Rolling Stock Market Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in demand for safe, secure, and efficient transport, increase in public transport usage as a solution to lower down traffic congestion, and rise in allocation of the budget to develop railways drive the global rolling stock market growth. By type, the freight wagons segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.According to a recent report published by 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, the global rolling stock market size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟏.𝟑𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟑.𝟐𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report delivers a detailed and strategic analysis of key market dynamics, offering insights into 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, and the 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞. It also uncovers the shifting industry trends, emerging opportunities, and strategic moves by top players that are reshaping the global railway ecosystem.➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5732 Rolling stocks are employed in the railway transportation industry, which includes all vehicles that can travel by rail. Powered locomotives & unpowered freight wagons, passenger coaches, and other vehicles are all part of the rolling stock industry. It plays an integral role in facilitating comfortable, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for the passengers and transporting goods, across long distances. It can also be easily customized as per the exact requirements of the end user and provides a larger carrying capacity in comparison to other forms of transportation. Presently, rolling stock industry is experiencing extensive transformation as the demand for rail transport has increased substantially. Also, the advancement in both powered & unpowered vehicles such as railcars, wagons, coaches, locomotives, as well as vehicles used for support services coupled with facilitation of easy transportation have propelled the adoption of these by end-users for transportation of goods & passenger services. For instance, in October 2019, CRRC Corporation Limited launched the first localized ETS2 meter-gauge D-series high-speed train with business class in Malaysia. The new train’s features 180-degree rotatable business class seats, special seats for passengers with disabilities and safety belts, power outlets, video and audio entertainment, remote ordering, service calls and dynamic maps.In addition, the rolling stock market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the reliable infrastructure equipment with high level of safety and greater adoption of new integrated solutions. Coupled with these expansion strategies have also been contributing to the growth. Furthermore, the companies operating in the rolling stock market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, December 2021, Alstom expanded its new industrial base in Morocco, with the investment of $11.25 million to build a new production line & develop capability in country to manufacture on board transformers. It is the second production line at Alstom’s facility in Fez, which produces harnesses and electrical cabinets for rail and take up about 13,000sq.m of the facility and will be operational in 2023.➡️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5732 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the freight wagons segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The metros segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, the cargo train segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The passenger transit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Europe held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.Also, the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives & battery-operated trains owing to the need for green transportation, creating cost-effective solution for trains and better performance of railway locomotives. In January 2022, Alstom launched a battery train in collaboration with Deutsche BAHN AG. Therefore, with the growing popularity of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives and battery-operated trains, the demand for rolling stock market is expected to grow in the coming years globally.𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 such as increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, and increase in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions drive the growth of the rolling stock market . However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rolling stock are anticipated to hamper the growth of the rolling stock market. Further, increase in development & testing of autonomous train, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and rise in industrial & mining activity are expected to create numerous opportunities for rolling stock market expansion.➡️ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5732 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐳𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐘 𝐀𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐒.𝐀 (𝐂𝐀𝐅), 𝐂𝐑𝐑𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐇𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐀𝐏𝐍𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐨, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐏𝐏𝐅 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 (𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫), 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐨, 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐀.𝐒. 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐝, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐨 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐛𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-railway-market - The global smart railway market size was valued at $18,304.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,469.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8%. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-telematics-market-A12206 - The global railway telematics market was valued at $4.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-railway-automated-inspection-equipment-market-A11320 - The North America railway automated inspection equipment market was valued at $643.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $831.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-logistics-market - The global cash logistics market was valued at $16.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $33.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-propulsion-system-market-A12287 - The global railway propulsion system market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-connectors-market-A07142 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-traction-inverter-market-A08786 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-hydraulic-damper-market-A11399 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

