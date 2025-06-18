Companjon is a top AI innovator, an AIFintech100 company for the second consecutive year

The market leader in Cancel for Any Reason in the EEA region is a top 100 insurtech innovator for the second year running.

AI-powered Dynamic Product & Pricing Engine delivers hyper-personalised protection and unlocks 25% M-o-M growth.

Newly launched Companjon One API gives partners access to all insurance products and developments through a single connection.



DUBLIN, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companjon, the market-leading Insurtech+, is an AIFintech100 company for the second year in a row. The award acknowledges Companjon’s pioneering work in building AI-powered insurance solutions that scale across industries and geographies.

The core of Companjon’s innovation is the company’s Dynamic Product & Pricing Engine, which uses AI and machine learning to analyse up to a billion data points per quote to offer hyper-personalised products to customers. By leveraging AI/ML technologies, Companjon is able to unlock a sustainable, 25% growth month over month. It also uses sophisticated AI models and automation for fast and precise claim handling.

This year’s recognition also highlights “Companjon One API”, a recent innovation that delivers all Companjon insurance products, updates, and testing capabilities through a single, simplified connection. By reducing integration complexity and cost, One API allows partners to embed insurance into their international products more easily than ever before.

With these technologies, Companjon became a market leader in Cancel for Any Reason insurance in the EEA region and delivered over 400 million transactions year-to-date.

Companjon CEO, Matthias Naumann, said: “Being an AIFintech100 again is a strong signal that our approach is working. From our Dynamic Product & Pricing Engine to the newly launched Companjon One API, everything we build is designed to make the lives of our partners easier. That’s how we stay ahead in embedded insurance, and why our partners see measurable gains in revenue and customer experience. These innovations also enable us to unlock outstanding growth and stay market leaders in CFAR in the EEA.”

FinTech Global CEO, Richard Sachar, said: “We applaud Companjon for being an AIFinTech100 company for a second year in a row. Their continued leadership in AI-powered, embedded insurance is redefining how financial services deliver value. Companjon continues to push boundaries with scalable, dynamic products that create real value for businesses and customers at the same time. We look forward to seeing what they achieve next, and how they will transform the insurtech space even further with the introduction of the Companjon One API.”

About Companjon

Companjon is a leading B2B2C Insurtech start-up specialising in fully digital, AI-driven embedded insurance. Its modern, end-to-end insurance solutions enable companies to delight their customers and drive more business value from stronger brand loyalty and new ancillary revenue opportunities. Companjon designs, builds, and underwrites its dynamic solutions on a 100% cloud-based platform capable of issuing 32,000 policies per second. They also introduced “Companjon One API”, which can deliver all their products and AI capabilities through a simplified connection. It has been recognised as one of the World’s Top Insurtech Companies 2024 by CNBC and one of the world’s most innovative insurtechs by FinTech Global for four consecutive years (2021-2024).

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance by creating seamless and positive experiences when things don’t go as planned: being right there when ‘life’ happens. The company is registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

