Eastern Cape Agriculture hosts agricultural show in Bhisho, 18 Jun

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture is reviving the famous agricultural shows that have long served as a platform for celebrating excellence in farming in a bid to promote market access for smallholder farmers.

The shows were traditionally focusing on product quality and category-based judging but the agricultural model is being reimagined with a renewed focus of enabling market access and fostering commercial opportunities.

Starting this year, four agricultural shows will be held annually—one per quarter—across key regions.

These events will provide a platform for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players, and gain critical insights into market trends, financial products, and modern agricultural technologies.

To achieve this goal, the department has partnered with the Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) Fresh Produce Market, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Small Enterprise Development Agency and Amathole District Municipality.

The department’s Amathole District, which encompasses BCM will be assisting 150 smallholder farmers of diverse commodities to exhibit their produce on the agricultural show scheduled to be held in the Bhisho Shwogrounds.

The big buyers on the BCM fresh produce market have been invited to network with the smallholder farmers who will exhibiting in the agricultural show so that they better understand the market needs.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe invites members of the media to join her as she will celebrate the farmers excellence in an event that will be held as follows:

Venue: Bhisho Showgrounds

Date: 18 June 2025

Time: 9am

For more information, please contact:

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

#GovZAUpdates

