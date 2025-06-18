FDH Aero Signs Expanded Agreement with Gardner Aerospace

Partnership will leverage Just-in-Time services to enhance Airbus programs in India

COMMERCE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a trusted, independent supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry, announced it has signed an expanded agreement with Gardner Aerospace, a global leader in aerospace manufacturing. The agreement will support the phased transfer of commercial aircraft programs as Gardner, a UK-based company with extensive operations in India, prepares to open its new facility in Bengaluru (Bangalore). FDH announced earlier this week that it has opened an office in Bengaluru to support its FDH Electronics and FDH Hardware divisions.





The contract is a significant award for FDH Hardware's Just-in-Time service, which plays an increasingly important role in the aerospace supply chain and helps FDH’s customers eliminate waste, reduce excess inventory and minimize overproduction.

“We are incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with Gardner Aerospace and expand our global reach to serve the India market,” said Matt Lacki, President of FDH Hardware. “This expanded agreement is a testament to the quality and reliability of our Just-in-Time services, as well as our commitment to supporting the region’s growing aerospace industry and providing innovative solutions that meet our customers’ requirements.”

This expanded partnership comes as Airbus collaborates with Gardner and several India companies to build frame and wing parts for its A320neo, A330neo, and A350 aircraft programs. FDH Aero’s services under this agreement are effective immediately.

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

