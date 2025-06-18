Mercanis Secures Over $20 Million in Series A Round

Ensuring Supply Chain Efficiency through AI

The company receives fresh capital from new investors Partech and AVP, as well as from existing investors.

Mercanis enables over 40% process cost savings and supports clients such as BASF-Coatings, GASAG, Goldbeck, Wilson, and Brose.

The funds will be used to further develop Agentic AI and support the upcoming expansion plans, including into the U.S.

Berlin, June 18, 2025 – In its latest Series A round, Mercanis, a Berlin-based startup for Agentic-AI procurement solutions, has raised over $20 million. The round was led by new investors Partech and AVP, with additional funding from existing investors, including Signals.VC, Capmont Technology, and Speedinvest. Well-known business angels like Dr. Ulrich Piepel, Dr. Marcell Vollmer, Mirko Novakovic (Instana & Dash0), and Victor Jacobsson (Klarna) continue their support for Mercanis.

The additional capital will be used to further strengthen the company's leadership position in Agentic-AI and accelerate its international expansion, including entry into the U.S. market.

Fabian Heinrich, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercanis, states: "The trust placed in us by both long-standing and new investors is not only a powerful endorsement of our mission, but also a driving force behind our ongoing commitment to excellence. With this funding, we can expand our AI solution and accelerate our international expansion – particularly into the U.S. In times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our technology empowers companies far beyond Germany to build more resilient procurement operations that safeguard their supply chains and protect their bottom line.”

Next-generation AI-powered procurement

Founded in 2020 by Fabian Heinrich and Moritz Weiermann, Mercanis aims to reshape procurement processes with its Agentic-AI Procurement Suite. The cloud-based platform combines procurement, supplier management, and contract management. Intelligent agents autonomously handle operational tasks, while AI continuously analyzes procurement data to uncover savings opportunities, enhance strategic decisions, and drive measurable results—delivering over 40% process savings, a 2.5x increase in efficiency, and a 12x return on investment.

“Mercanis has transformed the way we manage suppliers and execute procurement projects. What used to take days now takes only hours. The automation and transparency help us act faster and make better decisions – especially when multiple stakeholders are involved. It's a must-have for any procurement team looking to modernize,” says Uwe Kreplin, Head of Procurement at GASAG.

In addition to GASAG, Mercanis also counts BASF-Coatings, Goldbeck, Wilson, and Brose among its clients.

Within just a few years, Mercanis has established itself as a trusted partner to multinational firms, with impressive traction across organizations now procuring billions through the platform,” says Philippe Collombel, Founding and General Partner at Partech.

“We are particularly impressed by the strength of their product and its ability to drive adoption at scale,” adds Magda Poslusny, Principal at Partech. “By automating key procurement processes, Mercanis not only boosts operational efficiency but also drives meaningful cost savings by engaging a broader supplier base. We are confident Mercanis is on track to become a category leader in procurement.”





About Mercanis:

Mercanis offers an Agentic-Ai Procurement Suite that covers the entire procurement process – from supplier selection to contract signing. The solution includes four key modules: Spend Analytics, Sourcing & Request Processes (RFx), Supplier Management (SRM), and Contract Management. With the integrated Mercu AI Co-Pilot, repetitive tasks like supplier discovery, risk detection, intake management and offer comparison are automated, leading to significant efficiency improvements and over 40% process savings. Founded in 2020 by Fabian Heinrich and Moritz Weiermann, Mercanis supports prominent clients like BASF-Coatings, GASAG, Goldbeck, Wilson, and Brose in digitizing their procurement processes. The company is based in Berlin and currently employs over 40 people.





About Partech:

Partech is a global tech investment firm headquartered in Paris, with offices in Berlin, Dakar, Dubai, Nairobi, and San Francisco. Partech brings together capital, operational experience, and strategic support to back entrepreneurs from seed to growth stage. Born in San Francisco 40 years ago, today Partech manages €2.5B AUM and a current portfolio of 220 companies, spread across 40 countries and 4 continents.





