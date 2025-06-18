Motorcycle ADAS Market to Accelerate Toward $3.34 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Advanced Safety Tech

Motorcycle ADAS Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡—𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $𝟏.𝟖𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 $𝟑.𝟑𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓.This comprehensive market research report offers a deep dive into dynamic industry trends, high-performing segments, and the evolving competitive landscape. This comprehensive market research report offers a deep dive into dynamic industry trends, high-performing segments, and the evolving competitive landscape. It also maps out critical insights across the value chain and key regions, positioning itself as an essential strategic tool for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. With detailed quantitative analysis spanning a decade, the study provides actionable intelligence for investors, helping them navigate emerging opportunities and allocate resources efficiently in this rapidly transforming sector. The findings empower stakeholders to craft innovative business models and strengthen their foothold in the fast-advancing motorcycle ADAS industry.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increase in vehicle production and surge in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS application in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of motorcycle ADAS market in the region.There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle ADAS market , such as increase in demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes, surge in number of road accidents, and rise in demand for advanced motorcycles. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector has witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn, is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the motorcycle ADAS market. 🔹 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The report offers a thorough division of the global motorcycle ADAS market based on propulsion, component, system, sales channel, price range, and region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.Based on sales channel, the OEM segment will contribute the largest market share in 2025, accounting for more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global motorcycle ADAS market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the aftermarket segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 8.2% from 2026 to 2035. In terms of the price range, the medium segment is set to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing nearly half of the overall share of the global motorcycle ADAS market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2035. However, the High segment is also anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as Low. On basis of propulsion, the gasoline segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market in 2025, contributing more than four-fifths of the global motorcycle ADAS market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 8.5% from 2026 to 2035. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is slated to contribute the largest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2035. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific motorcycle ADAS market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the assessment period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐁𝐌𝐖, 𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐮𝐤𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐖𝐈 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃. 𝐆𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂. 𝐒𝐚𝐬., 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨, 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒.𝐏.𝐀, 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐪𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐕𝐒 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐓𝐌 𝐀𝐆, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐓𝐌 𝐀𝐆, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆.The report evaluates these key participants in the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing a strong market growth globally. The report evaluates these key participants in the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing a strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

