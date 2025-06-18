The Window Man Showroom Remodel Is Now Complete

Educational Window Company All-New Showroom

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Window Man has unveiled an all-new showroom dedicated to education, product presentations and private consultations. Featuring multiple lines of Marvin replacement windows, including Essentials, Elevate and Infinity collections all showcased in fully installed, full-size wall-installed fashion. This expansion offers homeowners and design professionals the ability to evaluate windows in real-world settings.As part of its mission as the region’s educational window company, The Window Man features Marvin's top-tier line with full-scale operational displays, highlighting precision joinery, Ultrexfiberglass strength, and customizable frame profiles. This collection complements the company’s existing portfolio of Marvin Essential, Marvina Elevate, Infinity from Marvin, ProVia, and Mon-Ray Secondary “Storm” windows.The Marvin Signature Ultimate line addresses a key need in today’s market: personalized design without compromising structural resilience. Each display unit demonstrates functional features such as impact-resistant glass, high-performance seals, and energy-efficient coatings verified through NFRC and AAMA testing. The displays also include specialty configurations such as large-format casement windows and contemporary multi-slide doors, allowing customers to see these innovations in context.Visitors to the showroom can interact with over 3,000 square feet of live window and door installations, enabling direct comparison between brands, materials, and configurations—an approach rooted in transparency and informed decision-making. On-site design consultants are available to assist with technical questions and project planning.About The Window Man: The Window Man was founded in 1989 with a core commitment to consumer education and product transparency. The business combines expert consultation, non-commissioned sales, and certified installation teams to deliver window solutions tailored to the distinct needs of each client's home.

