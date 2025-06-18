Participation in “The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery,” May 2025

～Record Participation for SBC Medical. 22 doctors Present Insights in Their Respective Fields～

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”) today announced that a total of 22 representatives, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, and doctors from Shonan Beauty Clinic, a clinic operated under the management support of SBC Medical Group, a consolidated subsidiary, presented their research findings at “The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery.”

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

The Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery (JSAS), one of Japan’s leading professional societies in the field of aesthetic medicine, brings together doctors dedicated to shaping the future of the industry. “The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery” was held over three days from Wednesday, May 28 to Friday, May 30, 2025, at The Okura Tokyo. Under the theme “TO BE THE BEST -The Journey of Knowledge Never Ends-,” the congress was chaired in part by Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, who served as Vice Chair of the event. The congress provided a valuable platform for in-depth discussions on international trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, fostering both academic and clinical insights and promoting global collaboration among experts in the field.

Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, Director of Dermatology Department of Shonan Beauty Group, served as Vice Chair of this Congress

At this congress, a total of 22 representatives from SBC Medical presented their research findings, including Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical, Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group, Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group and Dr. Ayaka Nishikawa, who also served as Vice Chair of the congress. Each speaker shared insights cultivated through daily clinical practice and research in their respective fields of expertise. The event also featured lively discussions on global trends and future developments in aesthetic medicine, providing a valuable opportunity to deepen academic and clinical knowledge and to foster international collaboration.

Dr. Daisuke Nakamura, Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group

Dr. Kazuhiro Igawa, Representative Assistant of Shonan Beauty Group

In the rapidly evolving field of aesthetic medicine, the importance of both acquiring and sharing specialized knowledge continues to grow. As technological advancements drive increasingly diverse customer needs, it is essential not only to adopt cutting-edge technologies, but also to maintain a broad and multifaceted perspective. SBC Medical remains committed to contributing to the advancement of the aesthetic medicine industry by actively engaging with academic societies and research institutions, sharing our innovative initiatives, and incorporating the latest global knowledge and technologies into our practice.

The 113th Congress of Japan Society of Aesthetic Surgery

Venue：The Okura Tokyo

Dates：Wednesday, May 28 – Friday, May 30, 2025

Official website：https://square.umin.ac.jp/jsas113/index.html

Presentation Topics

Chair / Speaker Job Title Title Yoshiyuki Aikawa CEO, SBC Medical Group Holdings 【Special Program/Speaker】 Practical Strategies for Cosmetic Medical Business Management and Marketing

【Special Lecture/Chair】The future of cosmetic medicine and AI Daisuke Nakamura Chief Medical Director of Shonan Beauty Group,

Chief of Breast Augmentation at SBC 【Symposium/Speaker】Creating an attractive bust line - Fat injection breast augmentation and breast implant augmentation Kazuhiro Igawa Representative Assistant and Technical Advisor,

Shonan Beauty Group 【Symposium/Speaker】Rhinoplasty with an awareness of harmony by considering facial parts as fonts Ayaka Nishikawa Director of Dermatology

Department of Shonan Beauty Group 【Luncheon Seminar/Chair/Speaker】The Potential of Microneedle RF：Indications and Practical Combination Treatments in Skin Management

【Invited Lecture/Chair】Unique Treatments and Techniques with injectable Agents A 35 Year Evolution

【Symposium/Speaker】Challenges in Skin Tightening Devices: Insights from Single-Device Treatments with 6.78MHz Monopolar RF

【Sponsored Seminar/Chair】“The WHY”? -Why do we do what we do as an aesthetics injector?

【Presidential Special Program/Speaker】Evaluating the Impact of Different Approaches in Aesthetic Dermatology: A Post-Treatment Study in Identical Twins

【Sponsored Seminar/Speaker】Fine fiber sheet for application after pico-second laser treatment Jiro Kataoka Area Medical Director and Anti-Aging Expert Doctor 【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Deep Plane Facelift for Japanese (Asians) ~My Experience and Ideas~

【Video Lecture/Chair】Fundamentals and applications of Facelift Surgery: Strategies for Addressing Age-Related Changes Shoko Takahashi Top expert doctor in rejuvenation 【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Patient education and combination treatment to maximize patient satisfaction with thread lifting Hiroaki Takizawa Area Doctor and Director of Jiyugaoka Clinic 【Symposium/Speaker】Revision after double eyelid surgery with sub-brow blepharoplasty Eiko Tanaka Director of Takatsuki Hospital 【Symposium/Chair/Speaker】Innovative Approaches to Improve Labia Majora Laxity: Minimizing Scars in Reduction Surgery Atsushi Hayashi Chief Technical Director 【Panel Discussion/Speaker】Incidence of Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation with Picosecond Laser in Patients with Melasma Kanako Misono Slimming Expert Doctor 【Luncheon Seminar/Speaker】Cutting edge of Cryolipolysis: Maximize patient satisfaction with Coolsculpting Soichiro Morikawa Anti-aging treatment expert doctor 【Luncheon Seminar/Speaker】Polynucleotide products and Hyaluronic Acid Filler

Poster Presentations

Speaker Job Title Title Hiroshi Ohji ー Usefulness of preoperative ultrasound examination in submandibular liposuction. Ayano Okuda Expert doctor in gynecological plastic surgery Diversifying Intimate Area Treatments ~Changes and Current Status of Pubic Hair Removal and Female Genital plastic surgery at Our Clinic~ Go Kanazawa Director of Hiroshima Clinic and Area Doctor for Hiroshima Area Lessons learned from the experience of removing limps formed by fat injection into the lower eyelid Kaito Kuzushima Ginza Clinic Director

Top Expert Doctor in Liposuction Asian Buttocks Contouring：witout fat injection 【Evaluated with 3D Vectra】 Aiko Ssasaki Kawagoe Area Area

Doctor and Director of Kawagoe Clinic Comparison of eyelid functions before and after completely transconjunctival embedding double eyelid blepharoplasty Yuka Takeda Director of the Esaka Institute The usefulness of next generation needle Nanosoft Microneedles

Lifting Effects and Technical Innovations in Full-Face Autologous Fat Grafting Ryuji Tanaka Hokkaido/Tohoku Area General Manager Approach to the Management of Lower Eyelid Hollowness with Skin Laxity Mei Nakayama ー Bilateral symmetrical enlargement within a few months after upper arm liposuction : case report Ayaka Nishikawa Director of Dermatology

Department of Shonan Beauty Group Fine fiber sheet for application after pico-second laser treatment Yu Hirata Director of Okayama Clinic and Area Doctor for Okayama Area Study on the direction of fat repositioning in transconjunctival blepharoplasty. Takashi Yamamoto Director of Nagoya Institute Examination of the effects, satisfaction, and risks of orbital fat removal combined with the buried double method Akihiro Yoshida ー Tips to improve the success rate of transconjunctival double eyelid blepharoplasty suture removal

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Contacts

In Asia:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

In the US:

ICR LLC

Bill Zima / Managing Partner

Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com

