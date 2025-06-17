Help shape our efforts to update state shoreline rules

For more than a year, we have been working with Tribes, local governments, state agencies, and the public to help us update five state shoreline management rules.

While we will have final draft rule language ready for public review in early 2026, we are currently seeking feedback on the preliminary draft rule language we have developed so far.

We started our work to amend the state shoreline rules in May 2024, after the Washington Legislature amended the Shoreline Management Act requiring cities and counties address the impacts of sea level rise and increased storm severity in their shoreline master programs.

The act is a cornerstone environmental law adopted by voters in 1972 to prevent the uncoordinated and piecemeal development of the state’s approximately 28,000 miles of river, lake, and marine shoreline.

State law requires all 39 Washington counties and about 220 towns and cities to adopt regulations and policies—also called shoreline master programs—that guide the use and protection of shorelines in their jurisdictions.

Besides working on language to incorporate sea level rise and increased storm severity in shoreline master programs, we are proposing other rule changes to make shoreline planning, permitting, and enforcement more effective and consistent across the state.

Public comment period open until Aug. 15

To gather feedback, we are conducting an informal 60-day public comment period that closes on Friday, Aug. 15, at 11:59 p.m. We expect to make changes to the preliminary draft rule language based on the comments we receive.

To help interested parties with reviews and comments, we are providing two versions of the preliminary draft rules:

A version with revisions shown in ‘track changes.’ Our proposed additions to existing state rules are in gray text, while deletions are shown in strikethrough. Although this document is somewhat messy to read, a reviewer can see all the changes.

Our proposed additions to existing state rules are in gray text, while deletions are shown in strikethrough. Although this document is somewhat messy to read, a reviewer can see all the changes. A version showing how the preliminary draft rules would read if all proposed changes were accepted. While this document will be easier to read, a reviewer won’t be able to see what has changed.

Preliminary drafts

Here are the two versions of each preliminary draft rule, one with track changes and the other with changes incorporated:

How to comment

Here are some suggestions for making comments for our consideration:

Whenever possible, please refer to the specific number section in the initial draft rules.

General comments, however, are fine and do not need to reference any numbered section.

Let us know about any inconsistencies, implementation issues, or inaccuracies in the draft rule language.

Please share your comments and feedback using Ecology’s online form. We will consider all comments as we make further rule revisions.

Review sessions

We are also conducting several public meetings over Zoom to review the preliminary draft rules. You can register or join the meeting using the links below:

For questions or to get more information about the state shoreline rulemaking effort, please email SMArulemaking@ecy.wa.gov.

