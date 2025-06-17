Tyler John Phllips to Serve 50 for 2021 Murder of Kevin Kirlin

June 13, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 27-year-old Tyler John Phillips to 75 years with 25 years suspended, for a total 50 years of active jail time, for the June 23, 2021, murder of Kevin Kirlin.

On Dec. 24, 2024, an Anchorage jury convicted Phillips of Murder in the First Degree. The evidence at trial showed that Phillips and his girlfriend met with the victim in the parking lot of the Trophy Lounge, intending to conduct a drug transaction. An argument ensued over an old debt. Phillips, standing behind the victim, pulled out a knife. As the victim tried to walk away, Phillips blocked his path and tried to stab the victim two times, unsuccessfully. The two broke apart and began to walk back to their respective vehicles. Philips suddenly turned, ran back to the retreating victim, and stabbed him once in the heart. He drove past a firehouse while making his escape and did not attempt to summon help. The victim died before the first officers arrived. The incident was recorded on surveillance video, which was the foundation of the Stateâ€™s trial case.

This is Phillipsâ€™ third felony conviction. He remains in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections. This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Travis Atkinson and Brittany Bidwell, with paralegal assistance from Tanna Severson and Aryel Dilley. Detective Christina Roberts was the lead investigator for the Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s Homicide Unit.

