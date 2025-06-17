Topnotch Crypto Launches Free Cloud Mining App to Simplify Access to Digital Asset Mining

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topnotch Crypto, a global player in the cloud mining sector, has officially launched its free cloud mining mobile application. Designed to simplify digital asset mining for everyday users, the new app leverages artificial intelligence and renewable energy to deliver efficient, 24/7 automated mining without the need for hardware or technical expertise.

The application aims to make digital asset mining more accessible by offering a streamlined, mobile-first experience. Built with a focus on energy efficiency, the app runs on 100% green power sourced from Nordic wind and solar infrastructure. Its AI-based computing system dynamically allocates resources to optimize performance and reduce energy costs.

“We developed this app to lower the barrier of entry into digital asset mining,” said a spokesperson from Topnotch Crypto. “With just a smartphone, users can now participate in the growing digital economy in a secure and sustainable way.”

Why do more than 8 million users around the world favor Topnotch Crypto?

Key Features of the New App:

Hardware-Free Mining: No mining rigs required. All operations are cloud-based.



No mining rigs required. All operations are cloud-based. Green Energy Integration: Fully powered by renewable sources to reduce carbon footprint.



Fully powered by renewable sources to reduce carbon footprint. Multi-Currency Support: Enables mining across 12 major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, and FIL.



Enables mining across 12 major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, and FIL. Security-Centric Design: ISO 27001 certified with 98% of user assets stored in cold wallets.



ISO 27001 certified with 98% of user assets stored in cold wallets. AI Optimization: Automated computing resource allocation for greater efficiency and uptime.



Click to download the free app , both iOS and Android versions are available.

The app also allows users to monitor mining performance, manage digital assets, and access support directly from their mobile device. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

This launch comes at a time when the global cloud mining industry is projected to grow rapidly. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of approximately 47% between 2025 and 2028. Solutions that combine cloud infrastructure, AI, and green energy are increasingly seen as foundational to the next era of digital mining.

About Topnotch Crypto

Topnotch Crypto was legally established in 2020 under British supervision. With "zero threshold, low risk, and high transparency" as its core advantages, it has built a new channel to crypto assets for global users.

Visit https://topnotchcrypto.com to register now and share the stable passive income and unlimited growth opportunities under the wave of digital gold with 8 million users around the world!

Application download: https://topnotchcrypto.com/download/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of financial loss. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name - Jennifer Email: info@topnotchcrypto.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.