Taste What’s Next: Hamptons Wine Gurus at Wainscott Main Reveal Summer’s Must-Sips

Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits Logo Domain Jean Dauvissat Pere & Fils Chablis 2022 (Image credit: Wainscott Main) Diego Conterno 'Baluma' Langhe Nebbiolo 2022 (Image credit: Wainscott Main) Wainscott Main exclusive private label IGP Organic rosé 2022 (Image credit: Wainscott Main) Champagne Chavost Blanc d'Assemblage Brut Nature NV (Image credit: Wainscott Main)

With a curated list of seasonal must-sips and intimate tasting events, this is not your average bottle shop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region known for its refined palate and beachside indulgence, Wainscott Main Wines & Spirits is raising the bar on what to drink this summer. The East End’s trusted destination for wine connoisseurs and casual sippers alike has unveiled its 2025 list of summer wine essentials—each selected by a team of sommeliers who know what the Hamptons will be pouring.Whether you’re restocking a cellar, planning a garden soirée, or heading to the beach with a bottle in hand, Wainscott Main’s curated collection reflects the best of the season: elegant structure, refreshing complexity, and terroir-driven character.What is the top of the White, Red, Rose and Sparkling Wines lists for this Summer in the Hamptons?Domain Jean Dauvissat Pere & Fils Chablis 2022 ($38 bottle) is true to the authentic Chablisien style. The Wine has a fruited nose. The aromas keep a long freshness in the mouth, with a fruited overpower and a nice salinacy in the finish offering a perfect balance. The parcels of vines are spread throughout virtually the entire geographical area of the appellation, and the domain owns about forty parcels in seven different communes, providing a variety that allows the vineyard to make Chablis that is rich, with a perfect balance between minerality and fruit.The Diego Conterno 'Baluma' Langhe Nebbiolo 2022 ($30 bottle) To Diego Conterno, wine is passion, interpretation, and art. Wine reflects the identity of a terroir: in this case, the Langhe of Monforte d’Alba. Conterno has been considering the vineyards, the grapes, and the wine from this point of view for over thirty years. The wine is Ruby red in color, with a floral and fruity bouquet marked by notes of violet, strawberry, and cherry. On the palate, it expresses fully ripe fruit and a good balance of tannins.The Wainscott Main exclusive private label IGP Organic rosé 2022 ($19.99 Bottle), created in collaboration with Henri Bonnaud, one of the Rhône Valley’s most lauded producers. This Provençal standout is crafted by the same hands behind Châteauneuf-du-Pape legends, presenting a coral robe with silver glints, a nose layered with spices, red fruits, and almonds, and a full, gourmet mouthfeel with hints of licorice on the finish. It’s a bottle that turns heads—and earns repeat pours.Champagne Chavost Blanc d'Assemblage Brut Nature NV ($62.00 bottle). Founded in 1946 by an original group of around 20 growers, the co-op is now comprised of the holdings of over 70 multi-generational growers. Chavot-Courcourt is located in the Côteaux Sud d'Epernay, which lies at the confluence of the northern tip of the Côte de Blancs and the eastern extreme of the Vallée de la Marne. The area is distinct in that it has patches both of chalky-limestone terroir - best suited for Chardonnay - as well as plenty of richer, clay-limestone soils - in which Pinot Meunier is known to thrive. This unique mix of soil types allows for ideal growing conditions of different varieties just meters away from each other.However, Wainscott Main is not just about what’s in your glass—it’s about how you got there. The shop continues to host free weekend tastings, where curious drinkers can explore seasonal selections guided by sommeliers. For those looking to dive deeper, Wednesday wine workshops and producer-led masterclasses offer a hands-on journey through the world’s most storied vineyards.“We treat wine like a conversation, not a transaction,” says Luis Marin, General Manager of Wainscott Main. “Our job is to connect people with bottles they’ll love—and remember.”For collectors, seasonal visitors, or year-round locals looking to expand their wine knowledge, Wainscott Main also offers personalized cellar consultations, So whether you’re celebrating something special or simply sipping under the stars, this summer’s wine story begins—and evolves—at Wainscott Main.Tastings are held every weekend from 12:00–5:00pm at the shop’s East End location, with rotating themes and special guest producers throughout the season.About Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits (WMW&S):Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is the only sommelier-led retail concept in the Hamptons specializing in curated wines, and artisanal spirits. With a focus on quality, education, and direct producer access, it serves both year-round residents and seasonal clientele. Wainscott Main also offers daily delivery in the Hamptons and added value through cellar consulting and wine tasting —positioning itself as a trusted resource in an upscale, growth-oriented market.For more information, please visit www.wainscottmain.com 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, NY 11975IG: wainscottmain | F: wainscottmain | X / T: @wainscottmain

