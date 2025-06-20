Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Hometown Hero Mario 'El Azteca' Barrios as He Squares Off with Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao

Thomas J Henry Logo Image credit: Thomas J. Henry Image credit: Thomas J Henry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Thomas J. Henry is once again stepping into the ring, renewing his role as the official sponsor of WBA World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, as the San Antonio native prepares for the biggest fight of his career against boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.Set to take place Saturday, July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the high-stakes bout will be a global spectacle, and Thomas J. Henry is making it clear: he’s backing Barrios all the way to the bell. The Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) Pay-Per-View will broadcast the fight live on Prime Video.This isn’t the first time Henry has thrown his support behind Barrios. The powerhouse attorney previously sponsored Barrios in pivotal bouts with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Abel Ramos, and Fabian Maidana. Henry is once again in his corner, both as a sponsor and a believer in what the fighter stands for inside and outside the ring.“I’ve backed Mario before, and I’m honored to do it again,” said Henry. “He’s a warrior in the ring, but what sets him apart is his heart outside of it. He gives back, he stays grounded, and he represents his community with pride. That’s the kind of character I support.”Henry first took notice of Barrios not only for his rising dominance in the boxing world, but also for his deep roots in San Antonio and his unwavering commitment to helping others. Barrios has consistently used his platform to uplift the same community that raised him, mirroring values that align closely with Henry’s own legacy of giving.This matchup is more than just a sporting event; it’s a moment of pride for San Antonio and a defining chapter for Barrios as he takes on one of the sport’s most legendary names. And with Henry in his corner, Barrios carries more than just the hopes of a city—he carries the backing of a man known for fighting for those who need it most.The sponsorship is the latest in Thomas J. Henry’s ongoing mission to uplift local talent and invest in community success stories. Whether it’s supporting rising athletes, funding educational opportunities, or fueling nonprofit initiatives, Henry’s commitment to giving back remains steadfast.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is a nationally recognized personal injury firm, handling all types of accident claims and representing clients in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases nationwide as one of the largest law firms in Texas.Thomas J. Henry is a prominent personal injury attorney who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reputation for aggressive advocacy and a client-centered approach. His firm has successfully represented clients in complex cases across the nation, securing substantial verdicts and settlements. Beyond his legal practice, Thomas J. Henry is deeply committed to community service and philanthropic endeavors that contribute to the well-being and development of the Coastal Bend region.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.I: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLawAbout Mario "El Azteca'' Barrios:Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Mario Barrios moved to San Antonio, Texas at an early age and considers the city his hometown. He made his professional boxing debut on November 11, 2013, and currently holds a professional record of 28 wins with only two losses or draws and 17 knockouts. Mario Barrios is the WBA Super Lightweight World Champion and is nationally ranked as the number six Super Lightweight World Champion.

