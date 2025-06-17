Questions About the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010
Senator Graham has asked CBO to answer questions regarding the use of sequestration (the cancellation of budgetary resources) in accordance with the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 (S-PAYGO).
Under S-PAYGO the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) maintains 5- and 10-year scorecards that it updates to include estimated cumulative changes in revenues and outlays that are generated by newly enacted legislation.
If, at the end of a session of Congress, either scorecard indicates a net increase in the deficit for the budget year, OMB must order a sequestration to eliminate the overage (any current-year effects are combined with those for the budget year). The balance used to determine the amount sequestered is not the projected increase in the deficit for a particular year. Rather, OMB's 5- and 10-year scorecards identify the average annual effects of a piece of legislation over those periods and assign the average to each year in the period. Before an average is calculated, any current-year effects are combined with those for the budget year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.