Rising Investments and Tech Advances Propel Centrifugal Pumps Market to USD 55.4 Billion by 2035 at 5.1% CAGR

Centrifugal Pumps Market Size Ein

Global centrifugal pumps market grows with rising water treatment, HVAC upgrades, and smart, energy-efficient systems driving sustainability goals.

Strong water infrastructure investments, smart pump innovations, and sustainability targets drive steady centrifugal pump market growth.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global centrifugal pumps market is poised for sustained growth, supported by surging investments in water treatment infrastructure, rapid modernization of HVAC systems, and the ongoing expansion of industrial fluid handling operations. As industries and municipalities prioritize reliable fluid movement, the need for robust, energy-efficient pumping solutions is becoming increasingly evident across both developed and emerging economies.the global centrifugal pumps market is projected to grow from USD 33.7 billion in 2025 to USD 55.4 billion by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.Furthermore, the industry is witnessing an accelerated shift towards smart pumping systems that combine traditional mechanical efficiency with cutting-edge digital monitoring and control. This convergence of hardware reliability and software intelligence ensures enhanced operational transparency, predictive maintenance, and maximized equipment lifespan, aligning perfectly with broader sustainability commitments.Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-498 In 2024, Schulz SA strengthened its product portfolio by launching a new line of peripheral centrifugal pumps tailored for light-duty industrial and residential needs. According to the company’s official announcement, this new series is designed to deliver high head and moderate flow rates in a compact, noise-reduced configuration. The pumps feature user-friendly installation, low maintenance requirements, and improved durability, especially under intermittent operation.By 2025, submersible centrifugal pumps have become a critical technology for deep-well extraction, borewell irrigation, and municipal water supply projects worldwide. Their integrated motor-pump design enables submerged operation without the need for priming, resulting in lower maintenance demands and consistent, long-term performance—making them indispensable in both urban and rural water distribution systems.Report Coverage & DeliverablesThe latest market report provides a comprehensive analysis of current trends, technological innovations, key applications, competitive landscape, and forward-looking market forecasts. Deliverables include detailed segmentation by product type, application, and region, alongside insights into evolving regulatory standards, digital transformation trends, and sustainability benchmarks.Key Factors Shaping Market DynamicsKey factors shaping the centrifugal pumps market include the growing need for clean water, industrial process efficiency, rising energy costs prompting demand for high-efficiency systems, and advancements in digital monitoring and IoT-enabled pump management solutions.Agriculture and IrrigationIn agriculture-driven economies, centrifugal pumps continue to play a vital role in meeting large-scale irrigation demands. They are favored for their ability to deliver steady water flow across vast fields, supporting crop yields and food security.Governments and private farm operators alike invest in pump upgrades to ensure reliable irrigation, even in regions facing water scarcity. This enduring demand reinforces the importance of robust pump technologies in modern agriculture.Industrial ApplicationsCentrifugal pumps are the backbone of fluid movement in industrial settings, including HVAC systems, manufacturing plants, and food & beverage processing facilities. Their simple design, high reliability, and ease of maintenance make them a preferred choice for managing a wide range of liquids.Industries are increasingly opting for energy-efficient centrifugal pumps to lower operational costs and meet stringent environmental regulations, further boosting market demand.Chemical & Petrochemical SectorChemical and petrochemical plants rely heavily on centrifugal pumps to handle the safe and continuous transfer of various liquids, including hazardous and corrosive chemicals. The precise engineering of these pumps ensures leak-free operation and protects workers and the environment.Investments in advanced pump materials and sealing technologies are enabling these industries to comply with stringent safety norms while maintaining operational efficiency.Browse Full Report Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/centrifugal-pumps-market Key TakeawaysHigh-performance centrifugal pumps are engineered to handle corrosive and abrasive fluids with minimal downtime, ensuring operational continuity across demanding industrial environments. Materials such as stainless steel and specialized alloys improve wear resistance, extending service life even under harsh operating conditions.Manufacturers are focusing on developing models that deliver superior reliability while simplifying maintenance schedules, a critical benefit for sectors where unplanned downtime can lead to significant financial losses.Energy efficiency has become a top priority for both manufacturers and end-users. Modern centrifugal pumps incorporate advanced impeller designs, optimized hydraulics, and variable frequency drives (VFDs) to reduce energy consumption and lower carbon footprints.These innovations not only support global sustainability goals but also help operators achieve significant cost savings over the equipment’s operational lifespan, enhancing return on investment.Key Players in the Centrifugal Pumps MarketProminent players shaping the global centrifugal pumps landscape include- Grundfos,- Flowserve,- Weir,- Wilo,- Ebara,- KSB,- Kawasaki Heavy Industries,- Shanghai Kaiquan,- IDEX,- ITT.These companies are investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen market share and deliver next-generation, high-efficiency solutions that address diverse industry requirements.Municipal Water TreatmentCentrifugal pumps have proven indispensable in large-scale municipal water treatment and distribution networks. They facilitate the continuous flow of potable water from treatment plants to households and businesses, ensuring public health and safety.As urbanization accelerates, municipalities are upgrading legacy pumping infrastructure with high-efficiency centrifugal models that reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and meet growing water demand sustainably.Regional Analysis- North America: Strong infrastructure investments and industrial retrofits drive steady demand.- Latin America: Growing agricultural activities and urban expansion boost pump adoption.- Western Europe: Sustainability regulations fuel demand for energy-efficient models.- Eastern Europe: Industrial modernization supports pump market growth.- East Asia: Rapid urbanization and manufacturing hub status make it a leading revenue contributor.- South Asia & Pacific: Agriculture and clean water initiatives spur market expansion.- Middle East & Africa: Water scarcity management and infrastructure projects sustain pump deployment.Latest Automation Auxiliary Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/automation-auxiliary Key SegmentationBy Product Type:- Single Stage- Multi Stage- Axial & Mixed Flow- Submersible- Sealless & CirculatorBy Capacity:- Low (upto 50 HP)- Medium (50-600 HP)- High (600-2000 HP)By End Use:- Industrial- Chemicals- Water & Wastewater Treatment- Power- Oil & Gas- Pharmaceuticals- Food & Beverages- Others- Agricultural- DomesticExplore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:The global rotary indexer market is projected to reach USD 1,204.83 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%.The smart power technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034, increasing USD 532.81 Million by 2034.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.