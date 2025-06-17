Integrity Property Investment Welcomes CBA’s Recent .25% Reduction in Their Variable Loan Mortgage Rate

Prominent property investment firm welcomes the recent announcement by CBA bank of the .25% reduction in their Variable loan mortgage rate from 30th May 2025

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daimien Patterson , CEO of Integrity Property Investment said "Australians are driven by the fundamental human need for housing, and to have a generational love affair with the security gained through ownership of it. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are to be applauded for passing on the recent 25 basis points cut to the in the official cash rate to 3.85 per cent by the Reserve Bank of Australia.”Details of the new interest rate reductions by CBA can be viewed here: https://www.commbank.com.au/articles/newsroom/2025/05/interest-rates-announcement-may.html The announcement and commentary by the Reserve Bank of Australia on this .25% per annum reduction in the official cash rate can be read here: https://www.rba.gov.au/media-releases/2025/mr-25-13.html Daimien Patterson, is renowned as a trusted mentor in property investment, offering guidance to numerous investors across Australia. His firm, Integrity Property Investment, was established out of a dissatisfaction with the prevailing lack of reliable property investment firms that prioritise client interests over those of property developers.Integrity Property Investment emphasises the importance of recognising the diversity of property markets across Australia and understanding that price fluctuations are natural occurrences linked to supply and demand dynamics. As such, investors are advised to adopt a long-term perspective and weather the inevitable cycles of fluctuation in property prices.About Integrity Property InvestmentIntegrity Property Investment was founded in 2010 by Daimien Patterson and is Australia’s leading full-service property investment firm that supports everyday Australians to dramatically grow their personal wealth.They provide the necessary education, mentoring, research, property selection, and other supporting services essential to being a successful property investor. It’s their objective to make it as easy as possible for their clients to be successful.Before becoming a property investment mentor, Daimien grew up in the Western suburbs of Sydney Australia. As the son of a single mother with four kids living in a working-class community he went without many things as a child. Like many in similar circumstances, he overcame adversity and found prosperity in a lifelong love affair with property.Daimien has authored several books including The Unofficial ADF Property Guide which helps ADF members understand how to leverage their ADF housing entitlements towards property investment, mindset shifts, the 6 mistakes to avoid. Other books he has authored include Safe as Houses and Wealth Through Property which talks about the pathway to property investment success, the do's and don'ts, finance and understanding property investment to name several aspects covered in the book. Daimien’s latest book, The Housing Bubble Myth, debunks the so-called “housing bubble” that the media often report is “about to burst”, and explains some of the factors that actually affect house prices in Australia.To learn more about Integrity Property Investment, Daimien Patterson and the books he has authored, visit their website here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.