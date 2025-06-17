EmpowerHome Team Ranks Top 10 in Nation Among Real Estate Mega Teams - 2025 RealTrends + Tom Ferry 'The Thousand'

EmpowerHome Team ranked Top 10 in U.S. real estate by RealTrends!

EmpowerHome Team Officially Ranked as #8 Mega Team in the U.S. for Volume and #9 for Transaction Sides in prestigious industry ranking.

Our growth is not just in numbers; it’s in impact. We believe in doing work that matters… with families, with each other, and in our communities. This mission is at the heart of everything we do.” — Sarah Reynolds

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team – Keller Williams has once again solidified its position as one of the top real estate teams in the United States, ranking #8 nationally for total sales volume ($882.18 million) and #9 for transaction sides (1,599.8 families served), according to the 2025 RealTrends + Tom Ferry “The Thousand,” as featured in The Wall Street Journal.

This recognition reflects the collective success of EmpowerHome’s high-performing agent network, with major contributions from regional teams in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond, Orlando, Raleigh, Houston, and Hampton Roads. It also cements EmpowerHome’s standing as the #1 real estate team at Keller Williams, the largest brokerage in the world.

People First. Results Always.

EmpowerHome agents aren’t just surviving in today’s competitive market—they’re thriving. Their success is the result of a mission-driven, performance-oriented culture rooted in coaching, collaboration, and client-first service. This national achievement is a clear demonstration of what happens when purpose meets performance.

A Mission That Moves Markets

EmpowerHome’s mission focuses on three pillars:

1. Impacting Families: Serving clients through one of life’s most emotional and financially significant decisions… buying or selling a home.

2. Impacting Each Other: Building a culture of internal support and community service that elevates teammates and gives back meaningfully.

3. Impacting the World: Leading with values, generosity, and faith in action, one relationship at a time.

A National Footprint with Local Expertise:

EmpowerHome continues to outperform teams with far larger footprints, operating in just 10 major markets compared to the 60+ locations of other top-ranking mega teams. These markets include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

The team’s performance is powered by its unwavering Core Values:

-Integrity

-Coachability

-Results-Orientation

-Positive Attitude

-Commitment

-Second-Mile Service

Leading the Way for Women in Real Estate:

In a field where over 70% of top-producing real estate teams are male-led, EmpowerHome proudly stands as the #1 female-led real estate team in the country.

“As a proud mom, this isn’t just about rankings,” Reynolds added. “It’s about showing my daughters, and every young girl, that they can lead with strength, purpose, and excellence. Our success is shared. It belongs to every member of our EmpowerHome Family.”

More Than a Ranking—It’s a Movement:

While accolades like the RealTrends ranking spotlight achievement, EmpowerHome remains focused on what truly matters: serving families, empowering people, and building a lasting legacy. This milestone is not the finish line, it’s just the next step in a mission that’s changing lives across the country.

About EmpowerHome Team:

EmpowerHome Team is a nationally ranked real estate organization affiliated with Keller Williams, specializing in residential home sales across major U.S. markets. With a values-first model and a commitment to world-class service, EmpowerHome exists to empower agents, impact communities, and serve families at every stage of the real estate journey.

