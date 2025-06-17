Submit Release
La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Sales Growth Across All Segments for the Year and Strong Operating Cash Flow Performance

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Consolidated delivered sales of $571 million
    • Up 3% versus prior year
  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 8%
    • Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network grew by a total of six stores; 203 company-owned store base now represents 55% of total network
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%
  • GAAP operating margin of 5.2%; adjusted(1) operating margin of 9.4%, flat versus the year ago period
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items
  • Delivered sales exceeded high end of guidance range and adjusted(1) operating margin at high end of guidance range
  • Generated $62 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, up 17% versus prior year

Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

  • Consolidated delivered sales of $2.1 billion
    • Up 3% versus prior year
  • Retail segment delivered sales increased 5%
    • Added 11 newly opened stores, one of the largest yearly expansions in company history, and acquired seven independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%
  • Joybird delivered sales increased 5%
  • GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; adjusted(1) operating margin of 7.6%, down 20 basis points versus a year ago
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $2.92, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items
  • Generated $187 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 18% versus prior year
  • Returned $113 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
    • Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase

MONROE, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported strong fourth quarter results for the period ended April 26, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $571 million, growing 3% against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin was 5.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36 on a GAAP basis and $0.92 on an adjusted(1) basis, both of which include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items. The company returned $113 million to shareholders for the year, up over 30% versus the prior year.

Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®) grew 3% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 5% versus a year ago. Continued challenges in the housing market with stubbornly high mortgage rates and increased volatility in the global economy negatively influenced consumer sentiment and had an adverse impact on industry trends. Industry data for the quarter was mixed with public company peers noting same-store sales of relatively flat to declines in the mid-teen range, while the broader industry data as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated an increase in the mid-single digits.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the ongoing strengthening of our brand and operations under our Century Vision strategy. We executed well throughout the year with sales growth across all of our segments and four consecutive quarters of top line growth, even as the industry contends with depressed housing fundamentals and growing macro uncertainty. We are controlling what we can control with distinct strategies and initiatives across each of our businesses. In Retail, we continue to grow our direct-to-consumer business, own the entire end-to-end consumer experience, and develop more value-added consumer insights. Through opening net new stores and also acquiring existing independent La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries®, we reached a new milestone in the quarter, growing our company-owned store footprint to over 200 stores, nearly doubling our store count over the last 10 years, and now owning 55% of the total network. In Wholesale, we continue to expand our brand reach with compatible strategic partners to serve more consumers. Additionally, we are successfully driving scale and efficiencies in our supply chain. This is highlighted by our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business achieving sales growth and margin expansion for four consecutive quarters during fiscal 2025, and continuing to strengthen as we initiate our multi-year distribution and delivery redesign.”

Whittington added, “Even as we expect global economic uncertainty to continue challenging consumers in the near term, we are confident in the strength of our business model to outperform our peers and deliver strong financial performance. La-Z-Boy is an iconic brand in a highly fragmented market. We have successfully navigated challenging times throughout our 98-year history by delivering comfort and quality to our consumers. A strong balance sheet combined with an agile supply chain provides us a position of strength in the industry. We will continue to execute our playbook to mitigate an ever changing environment and drive long-term profitable growth and returns for all stakeholders.”

First Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We delivered growth and strong financial results in what was another challenging year for the industry. We continue to control what we can control and are executing against our Century Vision strategy, which will enable growth through our centennial and beyond. I am pleased with our progress, and our ability to deliver results at or above the high end of our sales and margin expectations for the fourth quarter, even in light of considerable volatility during the quarter. Given higher levels of uncertainty in the broader economic climate, we expect the industry outlook to continue to be volatile and we are planning prudently to navigate the year ahead. We expect to continue to outperform the industry, driven by growth in our company-owned Retail segment and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. Assuming no significant changes in external factors, we expect fiscal first quarter sales to be in the range of $490-$510 million, reflecting modest growth in a challenged consumer environment. We expect adjusted operating margin(2) to be in the range of 5.5-7.0%, including the impact of transitory pressure from our UK and Joybird businesses, as well as investment in our distribution network and home delivery redesign project. Also, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

   Quarter Ended       Year Ended    
  4/26/2025   4/27/2024   Change   4/26/2025   4/27/2024   Change
Sales   $ 570,871     $ 553,535     3%     $ 2,109,207     $ 2,047,027     3%  
                         
GAAP operating income     29,527       50,097     (41)%       135,837       150,796     (10)%  
Adjusted operating income     53,611       52,114     3%       160,826       159,398     1%  
                         
GAAP operating margin     5.2%       9.1%     (390) bps       6.4%       7.4%     (100) bps  
Adjusted operating margin     9.4%       9.4%     0 bps       7.6%       7.8%     (20) bps  
                         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated     14,931       39,308     (62)%       99,556       122,626     (19)%  
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated     38,392       40,811     (6)%       123,745       129,131     (4)%  
                         
Diluted weighted average common shares     41,942       42,974           42,345       43,280      
                         
GAAP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.91     (60)%     $ 2.35     $ 2.83     (17)%  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.92     $ 0.95     (3)%     $ 2.92     $ 2.98     (2)%  
 

Liquidity Measures:

    Year Ended       Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024   (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Free Cash Flow           Cash Returns to Shareholders        
Operating cash flow   $ 187,271     $ 158,127     Share repurchases   $ 77,930   $ 52,773
Capital expenditures     (74,280 )     (53,551 )   Dividends     34,955     32,665
Free cash flow   $ 112,991     $ 104,576     Cash returns to shareholders   $ 112,885   $ 85,438


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 328,449   $ 341,098
 

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter:

  • Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $571 million versus last year, primarily driven by acquisitions and new stores in the Retail segment, and continued momentum in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 9.1%
    • Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was flat at 9.4% versus the year ago period, as lower input costs (reduced commodity prices and improved sourcing) and leverage on marketing investments were offset by the impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business as well as acceleration of tariff expenses in the quarter
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36 versus $0.91, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS totaled $0.92 versus $0.95 last year in the comparable period. GAAP and adjusted(1) diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 both include a $0.10 impact from unfavorable foreign tax discrete items

Retail Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores) increased 3% compared to the year ago period driven primarily by new and acquired stores
      • Written same-store sales decreased 5%, as continued weakness in industry traffic was partially offset by higher average ticket and design sales
    • Delivered sales increased 8% to $247 million versus last year, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores and positive delivered same-store sales growth
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, versus 14.1% and $32 million in the prior period, respectively
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin and adjusted(1) operating income were 13.1% and $32 million, down 110 basis points, and flat, respectively, due to investment in new stores

Wholesale Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Sales increased 2% to $402 million, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business partially offset by the continued impact of a significant customer transition in our international wholesale business
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin decreased to 2.5% versus 8.1%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 8.5%, flat versus the year ago as gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales were largely unchanged. Continued margin expansion in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business was offset by the margin impact of a significant customer transition in the international wholesale business as well as incremental tariff expenses in the quarter

Corporate & Other:

  • Joybird written sales decreased 21% as recent economic and industry trends disproportionately impacted the Joybird online consumer
  • Delivered sales decreased 2% to $36 million as positive growth within existing stores was offset by declines in the online business
  • Joybird adjusted(1) operating margin was positive in the fourth quarter, relatively flat versus prior year

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2025:

  • Ended the quarter with $328 million in cash(3) and no external debt
  • Generated $187 million in cash from operating activities (up 18% from the prior year) including $62 million in the fourth quarter (up 17% from the prior year comparable period), versus $158 million in Fiscal 2024 and $53 million in last year's fourth quarter
  • Invested $74 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® (new stores and remodels)
  • Returned approximately $113 million to shareholders, including $78 million in share repurchases and $35 million in dividends, which was raised by 10% to $0.22 in third quarter, the fourth consecutive annual dividend increase

Conference Call:
La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 546047.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 52510. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538
mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

Media Contact:
Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652
cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of over 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Notes:
(1)Beginning in FY2025 Q4, the company renamed all of its Non-GAAP financial measures to adjusted financial measures; for example, Non-GAAP diluted EPS has been renamed to adjusted diluted EPS. The methodology for calculating these measures remains unchanged, and therefore any previously reported non-GAAP financial measures that are renamed to corresponding adjusted financial measures remain unchanged. Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information.

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("UK") wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 exclude:

  • a $1.7 million pre-tax, or less than $0.03 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our UK wholesale and manufacturing businesses, which were acquired in fiscal years 2017 and 2022, respectively. Based on a quantitative goodwill assessment, a decline in the financial performance of the UK businesses, primarily resulting from a significant customer transition, resulted in the impairment of the full value of the UK goodwill. We continue to execute on this customer transition and remain focused on growth opportunities for this business.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to UK supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2024 exclude:

  • a $7.5 million pre-tax, or $0.13 per diluted share, charge related to our Mexico supply chain optimization actions
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.2 million pre-tax. or $0.02 per share, with $1.1 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures:
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, goodwill impairment charges, and purchase accounting charges. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2025 include asset impairment costs and severance costs related to our United Kingdom wholesale businesses. The supply chain optimization charges in fiscal 2024 include asset impairment costs, accelerated depreciation expense, lease termination gains, severance costs, and employee relocation costs related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, and fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Sales   $ 570,871     $ 553,535     $ 2,109,207     $ 2,047,027  
Cost of sales     319,809       313,452       1,182,789       1,165,357  
Gross profit     251,062       240,083       926,418       881,670  
Selling, general and administrative expense     200,954       189,986       770,000       730,874  
Goodwill impairment     20,581             20,581        
Operating income     29,527       50,097       135,837       150,796  
Interest expense     (134 )     (126 )     (545 )     (455 )
Interest income     3,258       4,260       14,877       15,482  
Other income (expense), net     (635 )     (92 )     (3,035 )     (71 )
Income before income taxes     32,016       54,139       147,134       165,752  
Income tax expense     16,666       13,807       46,182       41,116  
Net income     15,350       40,332       100,952       124,636  
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (419 )     (1,024 )     (1,396 )     (2,010 )
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated   $ 14,931     $ 39,308     $ 99,556     $ 122,626  
                 
Basic weighted average common shares     41,208       42,499       41,601       42,878  
Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.92     $ 2.39     $ 2.86  
               
Diluted weighted average common shares     41,942       42,974       42,345       43,280  
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.91     $ 2.35     $ 2.83  
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Current assets        
Cash and equivalents   $ 328,449     $ 341,098  
Receivables, net of allowance of $5,042 at 4/26/2025 and $5,076 at 4/27/2024     139,533       139,213  
Inventories, net     255,285       263,237  
Other current assets     82,421       93,260  
Total current assets     805,688       836,808  
Property, plant and equipment, net     339,212       298,224  
Goodwill     205,590       214,453  
Other intangible assets, net     51,161       47,251  
Deferred income taxes – long-term     7,349       10,283  
Right of use lease asset     452,848       446,466  
Other long-term assets, net     60,314       59,957  
Total assets   $ 1,922,162     $ 1,913,442  
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 95,984     $ 96,486  
Lease liabilities, short-term     80,592       77,027  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     244,215       263,768  
Total current liabilities     420,791       437,281  
Lease liability, long-term     410,265       404,724  
Other long-term liabilities     59,130       58,077  
Shareholders' Equity        
Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued            
Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025 and 42,440 outstanding at 4/27/2024     41,164       42,440  
Capital in excess of par value     385,601       368,485  
Retained earnings     597,432       598,009  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,574 )     (5,870 )
Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity     1,020,623       1,003,064  
Noncontrolling interests     11,353       10,296  
Total equity     1,031,976       1,013,360  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,922,162     $ 1,913,442  
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
    Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 100,952     $ 124,636  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities        
(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets     1,998       1,101  
(Gain)/loss on sale of investments     (235 )     (1,199 )
Provision for doubtful accounts     851       511  
Depreciation and amortization     46,667       48,552  
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets     76,964       76,133  
Lease impairment/(settlement)           (1,175 )
Equity-based compensation expense     17,400       14,426  
Goodwill impairment     20,581        
Change in deferred taxes     5,116       (3,268 )
Change in receivables     (1,906 )     (16,811 )
Change in inventories     12,792       19,877  
Change in other assets     8,701       10,303  
Change in payables     (2,066 )     (8,606 )
Change in lease liabilities     (78,609 )     (76,766 )
Change in other liabilities     (21,935 )     (29,587 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     187,271       158,127  
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Proceeds from disposals of assets     412       4,972  
Capital expenditures     (74,280 )     (53,551 )
Purchases of investments     (6,990 )     (18,351 )
Proceeds from sales of investments     11,994       24,816  
Acquisitions     (29,525 )     (39,440 )
Net cash used for investing activities     (98,389 )     (81,554 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Payments on finance lease liabilities     (663 )     (489 )
Holdback payments for acquisitions           (5,000 )
Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes     12,350       10,872  
Repurchases of common stock     (77,930 )     (52,773 )
Dividends paid to shareholders     (34,955 )     (32,665 )
Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)     (1,414 )     (1,172 )
Net cash used for financing activities     (102,612 )     (81,227 )
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents     1,081       (926 )
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (12,649 )     (5,580 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     341,098       346,678  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 328,449     $ 341,098  
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities        
Capital expenditures included in payables   $ 7,234     $ 5,952  
 

 

(1 ) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.
     

 

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
Sales                
Wholesale segment:                
Sales to external customers   $ 286,883     $ 287,900     $ 1,056,914     $ 1,048,431  
Intersegment sales     115,141       104,561       422,905       398,847  
Wholesale segment sales     402,024       392,461       1,479,819       1,447,278  
                 
Retail segment sales     246,769       227,878       898,370       855,126  
                 
Corporate and Other:                
Sales to external customers     37,219       37,757       153,923       143,470  
Intersegment sales     1,799       1,587       6,552       10,299  
Corporate and Other sales     39,018       39,344       160,475       153,769  
                 
Eliminations     (116,940 )     (106,148 )     (429,457 )     (409,146 )
Consolidated sales   $ 570,871     $ 553,535     $ 2,109,207     $ 2,047,027  
                 
Operating Income (Loss)                
Wholesale segment   $ 10,120     $ 31,709     $ 82,213     $ 99,373  
Retail segment     32,414       32,170       105,417       111,682  
Corporate and Other     (13,007 )     (13,782 )     (51,793 )     (60,259 )
Consolidated operating income   $ 29,527     $ 50,097     $ 135,837     $ 150,796  
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIALDATA
 
Fiscal2025
 
Fiscal Quarter Ended   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   7/27/2024   10/26/2024   1/25/2025   4/26/2025
Sales   $ 495,532     $ 521,027     $ 521,777     $ 570,871  
Cost of sales     282,189       290,379       290,412       319,809  
Gross profit     213,343       230,648       231,365       251,062  
Selling, general and administrative expense     180,973       191,876       196,197       200,954  
Goodwill impairment                       20,581  
Operating income     32,370       38,772       35,168       29,527  
Interest expense     (210 )     (99 )     (102 )     (134 )
Interest income     4,424       3,730       3,465       3,258  
Other income (expense), net     (618 )     (1,879 )     97       (635 )
Income before income taxes     35,966       40,524       38,628       32,016  
Income tax expense     9,162       10,671       9,683       16,666  
Net income     26,804       29,853       28,945       15,350  
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (645 )     184       (516 )     (419 )
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated   $ 26,159     $ 30,037     $ 28,429     $ 14,931  
Diluted weighted average common shares     42,564       42,154       42,103       41,942  
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share   $ 0.61     $ 0.71     $ 0.68     $ 0.36  
 


Fiscal2024
 
Fiscal Quarter Ended   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)   (13 weeks)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   7/29/2023   10/28/2023   1/27/2024   4/27/2024
Sales   $ 481,651     $ 511,435     $ 500,406     $ 553,535  
Cost of sales     275,923       288,830       287,152       313,452  
Gross profit     205,728       222,605       213,254       240,083  
Selling, general and administrative expense     171,202       188,993       180,693       189,986  
Operating income     34,526       33,612       32,561       50,097  
Interest expense     (122 )     (101 )     (106 )     (126 )
Interest income     3,056       4,042       4,124       4,260  
Other income (expense), net     556       104       (639 )     (92 )
Income before income taxes     38,016       37,657       35,940       54,139  
Income tax expense     10,090       9,963       7,256       13,807  
Net income     27,926       27,694       28,684       40,332  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (447 )     (495 )     (44 )     (1,024 )
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated   $ 27,479     $ 27,199     $ 28,640     $ 39,308  
Diluted weighted average common shares     43,333       43,401       43,195       42,974  
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share   $ 0.63     $ 0.63     $ 0.66     $ 0.91  
 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
 
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   4/26/2025   4/27/2024   4/26/2025   4/27/2024
GAAP gross profit   $ 251,062     $ 240,083     $ 926,418     $ 881,670  
Purchase accounting charges (1)           89       140       89  
Supply chain optimization charges (2)     1,123       502       1,123       4,468  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 252,185     $ 240,674     $ 927,681     $ 886,227  
                 
GAAP SG&A   $ 200,954     $ 189,986     $ 770,000     $ 730,874  
Purchase accounting charges (3)     (256 )     (254 )     (1,021 )     (1,016 )
Supply chain optimization charges (4)     (2,124 )     (1,172 )     (2,124 )     (3,029 )
Adjusted SG&A   $ 198,574     $ 188,560     $ 766,855     $ 726,829  
                 
GAAP operating income   $ 29,527     $ 50,097     $ 135,837     $ 150,796  
Purchase accounting charges     256       343       1,161       1,105  
Supply chain optimization charges     3,247       1,674       3,247       7,497  
Goodwill impairment     20,581             20,581        
Adjusted operating income   $ 53,611     $ 52,114     $ 160,826     $ 159,398  
                 
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 32,016     $ 54,139     $ 147,134     $ 165,752  
Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense     256       343       1,161       1,153  
Supply chain optimization charges     3,247       1,674       3,247       7,497  
Goodwill impairment     20,581             20,581        
Adjusted income before income taxes   $ 56,100     $ 56,156     $ 172,123     $ 174,402  
                 
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated   $ 14,931     $ 39,308     $ 99,556     $ 122,626  
Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense     256       343       1,161       1,153  
Tax effect of purchase accounting     (79 )     (87 )     (317 )     (286 )
Supply chain optimization charges     3,247       1,674       3,247       7,497  
Tax effect of supply chain optimization     (545 )     (427 )     (483 )     (1,859 )
Goodwill impairment     20,581             20,581        
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated   $ 38,392     $ 40,811     $ 123,745     $ 129,131  
                 
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")   $ 0.36     $ 0.91     $ 2.35     $ 2.83  
Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share           0.01       0.02       0.02  
Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share     0.07       0.03       0.07       0.13  
Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share     0.49             0.48        
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")   $ 0.92     $ 0.95     $ 2.92     $ 2.98  


(1 ) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.
(2 ) Fiscal 2025 includes severance charges relating to manufacturing optimization actions in the United Kingdom. Fiscal 2024 includes severance charges related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico.
(3 ) Includes amortization of intangible assets.
(4 ) Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the United Kingdom. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 includes $3.0 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets related to shifting upholstery production from our Ramos, Mexico operations to other upholstery plants and relocating our cut and sew operations back to Ramos, Mexico, resulting in the permanent closure of our leased cut and sew facility in Parras, Mexico. The first nine months of fiscal 2024 also includes a $1.2 million gain related to the settlement of the Torreón, Mexico lease obligation on previously impaired assets.
   


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)   4/26/2025   % of sales   4/27/2024   % of sales   4/26/2025   % of sales   4/27/2024   % of sales
GAAP operating income (loss)                                
Wholesale segment   $ 10,120     2.5%   $ 31,709     8.1%     $ 82,213     5.6%   $ 99,373     6.9%
Retail segment     32,414     13.1%     32,170     14.1%       105,417     11.7%     111,682     13.1%
Corporate and Other     (13,007 )   N/M     (13,782 )   N/M     (51,793 )   N/M     (60,259 )   N/M
Consolidated GAAP operating income   $ 29,527     5.2%   $ 50,097     9.1%     $ 135,837     6.4%   $ 150,796     7.4%
                                 
Adjusted items affecting operating income                                
Wholesale segment   $ 23,885         $ 1,729         $ 24,052         $ 7,715      
Retail segment               89           140           89      
Corporate and Other     199           199           797           798      
Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income   $ 24,084         $ 2,017         $ 24,989         $ 8,602      
                                 
Adjusted operating income (loss)                                
Wholesale segment   $ 34,005     8.5%   $ 33,438     8.5%     $ 106,265     7.2%   $ 107,088     7.4%
Retail segment     32,414     13.1%     32,259     14.2%       105,557     11.7%     111,771     13.1%
Corporate and Other     (12,808 )   N/M     (13,583 )   N/M     (50,996 )   N/M     (59,461 )   N/M
Consolidated adjusted operating income   $ 53,611     9.4%   $ 52,114     9.4%     $ 160,826     7.6%   $ 159,398     7.8%
                                 
N/M - Not Meaningful                                

