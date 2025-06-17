Royal Farms Launches Chickenpalooza 2025 with Sky-High Flavor and Community Impact

Crave bigger. Drop in. Give back.

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated summer charitable event: Chickenpalooza. This year’s celebration launches with a bold new theme that takes flavor to new heights—literally. Inspired by the thrill of skydiving, Chickenpalooza 2025 captures the free-fall excitement of biting into our signature chicken and World-Famous Subs, all while supporting a mission rooted in giving back to the communities we serve. Chickenpalooza will run from July 1 to August 31 at all Royal Farms’ locations. Whether you're hitting the road or coasting into the weekend, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a crave-worthy meal and support a great cause along the way.

Chickenpalooza Menu:

World-Famous Chicken Subs

Choose from our full lineup of World-Famous Subs, with 3 meat options—Classic, Spicy, or Grilled—and 8 flavor choices. Mix and match to create up to 32 unique sub combinations. 8-Piece World-Famous Chicken Buckets

Our World-Famous Chicken, golden and perfectly seasoned, is ready for whatever summer throws at you. Customers can take their meal to new altitudes by adding a large order of western fries and four biscuits.

Chicken with a Cause

As part of Chickenpalooza mission, Royal Farms will donate a portion of the proceeds to local nonprofits in each of the communities we serve.

Maryland: Baltimore Hunger Project



Baltimore Hunger Project removes the barriers to learning by providing food and resources to children facing food insecurity in our community. To learn more visit: https://www.baltimorehungerproject.org/

Virginia: Richmond Animal League



Richmond Animal League (RAL) has been committed to saving the lives of animals and finding loving homes for pets for over 45 years. To learn more visit: https://www.ral.org/

West Virginia: Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center



EPEC’s mission is to protect victims, prevent violence and empower survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. We accomplish this by providing victims and survivors with the resources necessary to effectively cope with the personal, social, emotional and legal ramifications of victimization. To learn more visit: https://epecwv.org/

Delaware: Children & Families First



Children & Families First is one of Delaware's longest standing and most trusted non-profit leaders in providing the support and services children and their families need to thrive.​ Using the collective strength of our varied professional backgrounds, we are a dynamic collaborative of caring individuals who stand together driving positive changes in our community. ​​​To learn more visit: https://www.cffde.org/

North Carolina: Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina – Greenville Branch



Among the largest anti-hunger organizations in the United States, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina works every day to provide food to people in need while advancing long-term solutions to end hunger in our communities. To learn more visit: https://foodbankcenc.org/

Pennsylvania: West Park Cultural Center



West Park Cultural Center uses arts and culture as a central tool in programs that help children and youth tap into their creative and academic potential. West Park Cultural Center is where families can access the arts, education, and other programs that contribute to their personal development. To learn more visit: https://westparkcultural.org/

New Jersey: New Life Animal Rescue



New Life Animal Rescue is a small nonprofit 501(c)3 rescue organization based in southern NJ. We are primarily a critical care/special needs and hospice rescue, saving those animals that others sadly reject or are not equipped to care for. To learn more visit: https://www.newlifeanimalrescue.org

“Chickenpalooza is more than a seasonal favorite, it’s how we celebrate the communities that support us,” said Eric Price, Director of Retail Operations at Royal Farms. “This year, we’re inviting our customers to enjoy big flavors and help us uplift local causes to new heights with every bite.”

To make the most of Chickenpalooza, we invite the community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for every purchase, and redeem other surprise freebie offers!

By registering a ROFO Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with ROFO Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to ROFO Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the ROFO Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a ROFO Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

Want to partner with Royal Farms for donations or community support? Visit royalfarms.com/contact-us to get in touch. We’re proud to give back to the communities we serve.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com

